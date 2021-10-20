Home » News » India » As Telangana CM Announces War on Drugs, Cops Seize 8 Kg Ganja in RTC Bus at Narketpally

As Telangana CM Announces War on Drugs, Cops Seize 8 Kg Ganja in RTC Bus at Narketpally

The police arrested the person and registered a case. (REUTERS)
The police arrested the person and registered a case. (REUTERS)

A man was getting the contraband from Vishakapatnam and meant to supply it to Maharashtra.

Advertisement
H R Venkatesh| News18
Updated: October 20, 2021, 21:27 IST

The police on Wednesday seized about 8 kilos of Ganja from a person in an RTC bus at Narketpally near Hyderabad. After getting some information, the police conducted a ride on a bus at Narketpally which was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

A man was getting the contraband from Vishakapatnam and meant to supply it to Maharashtra. The police arrested the person and registered a case.

On the other hand, the State government has held a key meeting to check the menace of contraband of any genre. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has conducted a review meeting to put an end to such illegal use and cultivation of such items including ganja, opium, narcotics or any others.

The CM has directed the police and excise officials to get their acts together to put an end to the production, supply and export of the Ganja or any other such items.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on
H R Venkatesh H R Venkatesh is News Editor-Anchor at CNN-IBN. He has just returned from the University of Oxford where he completed an M Sc in Contemporary India as a Shell-Chevening Scholar. He has 9 years’ experience in TV news having worked in several positions. He began as a Business Correspondent at CNBC India in Mumbai where he was asked to report on – hold your breath – the cement, steel and shipping industries. Numbed by two years as an ‘old economy’ reporter, he moved to cover sport at Headlines Today in Delhi. As cricket correspondent he travelled with the Indian cricket team for two years. Highlights from this stint include watching Sachin Tendulkar complete his 10,000th test run, interviewing Sourav Ganguly 18 times and Shane Warne at least 15 times (not so much due to his persistence as to the fact that the duo were contractually bound to do the interviews), and watching Australia conquer the final frontier. Numbed yet again, by the realization that the best way to appreciate sport is to NOT report on it, he moved towards covering politics. Along the way, he began presenting news and moved to CNN-IBN as it was preparing to launch in 2005. He spent the next few years anchoring news &amp; special shows, and occasionally foraying into the field, before taking a break to study. Although nobody’s given him a prize for it, he is proud to have been the first Indian to present a podcast – the News Junkie Podcast – online.

first published: October 20, 2021, 21:27 IST