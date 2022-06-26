As the 'Tall and Rich' of the World Look On, India May be Steadfast on Its Own Approach at G7

Many would look at the G7 invitees and wonder whether India is going to be ‘overshadowed’. After all, who can stand up to the might of the rich and powerful world leaders like the UK, US, France, and Germany? But India has, and the country has made it clear at many international platforms that it will embark upon its own path.

At the G7 summit, world leaders will look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with some apprehension. Because they want things from India which it has so far refused to give. One of these demands are to stop Russian oil imports or at least cut it substantially, and the second has been to issue a strong statement against Russia.

The US, Canada and UK have already banned oil imports from Russia and EU leaders have agreed to an embargo which will be effective from 2022. But as energy and fuel prices rise, these embargoes have not worked against Russia and have put little dent on its fortunes as it survives on its exports.

At many international platforms, external affairs minister Jaishankar has called out what he calls the ‘west’s hypocrisy’. As he had said earlier, “Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems."

India has countered the world with its suggestions: why not allow the free flow of Venezuelan oil? But this is where India claims the hypocrisy of the west comes out.

Another issue on which India is facing pressure is on wheat exports.

Many countries have condemned our decision to stop wheat exports except those which were already at ports stocked up. India has been blamed for the food crisis in world and this claim has been rejected by us.

India has said that while we would love to help countries deal with their food crisis but wheat exports from india shows that our neighbours who need it most like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, have been squeezed out.

A top government official told News18 “The PM has said we want to help people with food but not at the cost to those who need it the most. Fact is our wheat exports have been misused and we want to use it for leveraging our growing power."

So as food security talks go underway at the G7 summit, India is expected to stand firm and also stand up to the powerful nations on our policies on Ukraine-Russia and wheat.

