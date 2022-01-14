As Third Wave Grips J&K, Doctors Fear Increase in Hospitalisation, Medical Resources

In the last 10 days, there has been a ten-fold spike in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting doctors to raise a red flag and administration to act tough.

From 250 positive cases a day last week to 2,456 on Friday, the virus proliferation has been more profound in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar with 40 per cent recorded in the two big cities.

“We are already in a third wave. There has been an exponential surge in the cases. In the last three days, cases have crossed 1,500. Increase in transmission means the hospital occupancy will rise," Dr Mir Mushtaq of the Kashmir health directorate told News18.

“The Omicron virus transmission is fast but we are focused on stopping the virus irrespective of the variant," he said.

Since the outbreak, 4,557 persons have died in J&K and the active cases stand at 10,000. In May this year, at the peak of the second wind, the single day Covid cases soared to 5,400 and active patient number went up to 45,000.

Doctors say the two dozen cases of omicron variant detected in the last few days will have an impact. “The chances of transmission of omicron is three times more than the delta variant. More people will get infected by the index case. This will lead to larger number of patients and overwhelming of medical resources," noted Dr Saleem Iqbal, professor of Surgery at Government Medical College.

Dr Naveed Nazir, a leading pulmonologist, in a video appeal told people to stick to Covid appropriate behaviour in order to limit infections and prevent collapse of the healthcare.

“Cases are exponentially increasing. In the next few weeks, we expect cases to surge. Infection spread is rapid but the severity of the disease is very less compared to the last two waves," said Nazir, who is also the Head of Department at Chest Diseases hospital. The hospital has seen a nominal increase in occupancy.

In Kashmir, the hospital occupancy is only 5.84 per cent but doctors say it will go up because they expect the cases to go up. Out of the total bed capacity of 2,740, only 160 are occupied. “This may change in coming weeks," they warn, adding the infection is in the community.

After omicron was detected, the health department started aggressive testing. On Thursday, despite adverse weather in Kashmir, 40,000 tests for covid were conducted and 64,000 done on Friday.

Meanwhile, the administration announced start of the third wave of Covid-19 and measures to contain it. Divisional commissioner Kashmir P K Pole called for holding the OPD and elective surgeries at some hospitals to prevent overwhelming of healthcare facilities in the wake of anticipated upsurge of Covid-19 cases.

Pole directed for establishment of triage centres—two in each of 10 districts in Valley, sparing of staff and logistics and a medical team that would take a call on patients referrals.

Special beds and wards for Covid-19 positive pregnant ladies would be set up. The district magistrates have been told to set up war rooms to deal with the cases.

The administration has also asked for increasing testing, identification, isolation and micro-containment of the infection besides speeding up of vaccination drive in 15 to 17 age group. Focus to give booster doses to elderly, health and frontline workers under ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ is also there.

