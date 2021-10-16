Asaram Followers Booked for Violating Prohibitory Orders in UP's Shahjahanpur

A group of followers of self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, was booked for violating prohibitory orders by holding a programme here to worship him, police said on Saturday. Those booked are Rajkumar, the main organiser of the event, Rakesh, Sunil, Chandan Das, Daksh Muni and some unidentified people, they said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said a few followers of Asaram were holding a programme to worship him in Kant police station area. They were asked by a local BJP leader, Santosh Dixit, to stop the programme but they did not agree. Dixit informed the police, who stopped the programme after reaching the spot, he said. Later, a case was registered in the matter. While five people have been named in the FIR, the others have not yet been identified, he added.

Kumar said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, is in force in Shahjahanpur and prior permission from the administration is needed for holding a programme. However, the organisers of this event did not have the necessary permission. Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram in Manai village near Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in 2013.

Advertisement

He was arrested by the Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013, and has been in jail since then.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.