Ashram-DND Extension Flyover Construction Delayed Until Feb End, Traffic Snarls to Continue

The Ashram flyover in New Delhi, which has been closed for construction since January 1, will likely remain closed for longer and open only at the end of the month, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

The flyover has been closed for construction of the Ashram-DND Extension flyover, which will cut travel time and allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND.

It was set to open on February 15, but will be delayed, Sisodia said after inspecting the progress of the works on Wednesday, as per India Today. He added that construction has been completed to a large extent and that it will be open by the end of the month.

One of the busiest flyovers in the national capital, its closure has caused massive traffic jams for commuters daily. Snarls have been reported from areas such as Ring Road, Maharani Bagh, Siddharth Enclave, Mathura Road, Shaheen Bagh, AIIMS, CV Raman Marg, Captain Gaur Marg, Barapullah flyover, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, DND flyway and New Friends Colony, as per Business Today.

As per an engineer’s report on February 2, more than 95 per cent of the construction work had been finished and the project was at the carpeting stage.

The extension flyover will ease several traffic woes. At present, vehicles coming and going from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi have to grapple with jams while travelling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection, an official statement said.

The vehicles have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, 150 meters away from Kilokari to Ring Road, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or South Delhi, it said.

Similarly, vehicles going from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida, ITO and Ghaziabad will not have to take long detours. A subway for pedestrians is also being constructed here, it added.

The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet, as per news agency PTI. It was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown and ban on construction to curb pollution in Delhi.

The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 meters.

