Assam: 13 Die After Consuming Wild Poisonous Mushrooms, Several Under Observation

At least 13 people, including a 6-year-old child and women tea garden workers, have died in Assam after consuming wild poisonous mushrooms. Prasanta Dihingia, Superintendent of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, said on Wednesday that most of the people died while undergoing treatment and several others are still under observation.

As quoted by news agency IANS, Dihingia said 35 people belonging to the tea garden community from eastern Assam’s Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia districts were admitted to the AMCH in the last five days as they fell sick after consuming the mushroom. Of the 35 admitted, 13 have died in the last 24 hours.

It is learnt that the women had picked up the mushrooms while returning from work in tea gardens and had cooked those for themselves and their children on April 6. Hours later, they complained of diarrhea, vomiting, and severe abdominal cramp. All were initially taken to a local hospital, from where they were shifted to AMCH after their condition deteriorated.

On April 9, four people named NuNu Mirdha(24), Sumli Mirdha(20), Sundar Mirdha(20), and Ajoy Bauri(22) of Sonari Napuk tea estate in Babudenga line felt sick and were admitted to the hospital. The condition of these four patients is said to be stable.

As per reports, many people fall sick every year after consuming wild mushrooms, and some of them often succumb to their illness. The indigenous people could not identify the wild mushrooms that are harmful and are not meant for consumption.

