A 19-year-old girl YouTuber of Assam Priyolina Nath was found dead in her house in Guwahati. She was found hanging in the ceiling fan. However, as the body was brought down before police arrived at the scene, it has been suspected to be a murder. The body also had several marks of injury.

According to the sources, her husband Pankaj Nath has already been arrested in this regard as the family of the girl suspects him to be the murderer.

Both of them had known each other for 6 months and married for 3 months.

The deceased was popular amongst the young people of Assam as she was an ardent biker girl who used to run an Instagram page and YouTube channel Sanggi Vlogs where she put videos of riding fancy motorbikes. Her Instagram handle had over one lakh followers who have now shown concern about this mysterious death of their favourite influencer.

Another YouTuber from Assam Dimpu Baruah said, “We are deeply saddened by this news. she was a very happy and positive girl. Strangely, she died by committing suicide. She was one of the very few women moto vloggers of Assam. It’s a huge loss. I hope she gets justice."

However, the mother of the accused has denied any allegation against their son and has stated that small fights were happening between the two, but Pankaj never even pinched her once. They said it is impossible that he will kill the girl he loves.

Priyolina was found with a rope around her neck, however, her body had several signs of injury making it hard to believe that it was a case of suicide.

The officer in charge of Chandmari police station Tinkumani Bordoloi stated to the media, “We received a complaint from the neighbours of the girl. Her body bore several injury marks. We have sent the body for post-mortem and are waiting for the report."

Surprisingly Priyolina’s friends didn’t know she was married to the accused Pankaj Nath. One of her friends told stated to the media, “We didn’t know she was married. I met her just four days ago and she was so happy. We have made a lot of videos together. We were very close friends but none of us was aware of her marriage. She always used to tell us that she stays alone in a rented house."

She was living at the rented house in Bamunimaidam along with Pankaj Nath, who is a resident of Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of Assam.

