Assam: Cancer Hospital OPD Functions Under Trees in Flood-hit Silchar

Patients visiting the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society these days get their check-ups done under the dark gloomy skies beneath roadside trees in the Meherpur area of Silchar, the second-largest urban hub of Assam. With the road and most of the departments of the cancer hospital under water for more than a week, the OPD and minor treatments are being provided under the trees.

“This flood is totally devastating. It’s beyond the reach and capacity of everyone. We are doing the OPD, minor treatments, and extraction of blood here in the out. For the rest who cannot be treated here, we take them across to the hospital. Water has been receding since Tuesday. The Nuclear Medicine department was filled with flood water till the waist," said Dr. Ravi Kannan, Padma Shri awardee and the Director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society.

For the three lakh odd residents of this south Assam city, there has been no respite from the week-long flood as the Barak River continues to flow above the red mark. The 40-member SDRF team reached Silchar this morning to add to the existing force of NDRF, SDRF and the Army engaged in the rescue and relief work carried out on a war footing. Drinking water continues to be the main concern as people have been starving for a drop of drinking water for days. Mizoram-based Youth Association has sent 15,000 litres of packaged drinking water to flood-ravaged Silchar.

Advertisement

Packets with food, drinking water bottles and other essentials were air dropped by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are also engaged in preparing a flood map of Silchar town so as to identify the extent of damage and help in taking measures to mitigate losses, said Keerthi Jalli, the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar.

Though the water level continues to recede in south Assam city at a slow pace, people continue to wade through waist-deep water in almost all residential areas of the city.

“The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), UNICEF and OXFAM have set up boat-mounted water treatment units to cater to the needy within Silchar and its peripheral areas," Jalli added.

Advertisement

“In the beginning when the flood water was furious we’ve created a raft. We took four lorry tubes and put plywood across them and tied it up. We’re ferrying patients up and down across that in front of the hospital," said Dr Kannan.

Advertisement

The state government, meanwhile, has provided rafts to carry patients and people to the hospital who need advanced treatment and cannot be attended to in the OPD under the trees.

When the city experienced the devastating floods, Dr Kannan and his team sailed their rafts to the patients’ homes to deliver treatment and also to bring them to the hospital, at any cost.

Dr Kannan moved from Chennai to Assam in 2007 to set up a hospital. He slowly built the hospital, adding more beds and hiring more nurses, starting home visits, employing those who came with patients as attendants, and responding to other local problems as they came up.

Advertisement

The Assam floods so far affected 32 districts, impacting 54 lakh lives. Though water has shown signs of receding, 22 lakh people are still affected. Over 100 people have lost their lives in the natural disaster.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.