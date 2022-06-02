Assam Civil Servant Rides Tractor to Plough 300 Bigha Land for Plantation on World Environment Day

Dinchengfa Boruah, who is in her early 30s and the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO Civil) at Dhansiri sub-division of Assam’s Golaghat district, has received accolades from people after photos of her driving a tractor and ploughing an agricultural land gone viral. This comes after IAS officer Keerthi Jalli’s photos visiting the flood-affected district Cachar barefoot and in her simplest demure went viral.

According to sources, the young ACS officer went along with officers to inspect the 300 bigha land where one lakh saplings shall be planted on World Environment Day (June 5). The 2015 batch ACS officer Boruah was seen riding the tractor and driving it tilling the land with a harrow.

Postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Kolkata, she had quit her job as a journalist to become an entrepreneur and then a civil servant.

Advertisement

Boruah, an academically bright student, belonged to the Ahom community in Assam who were allotted 27 per cent reservation in the state government jobs. However, she chose to apply in the open category and got through it.

Dinchengfa hit the headlines first when she gave up her reservation applied in the open category and decided to get through based on merit and successfully did so.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.