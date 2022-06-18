Assam CM Offers to Pick Up Reporter's Shoe During Visit to Flood-Hit Darang, Garners Praise from Public

In a heartwarming gesture, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was caught picking up the slipper of a journalist stuck in the mud during his visit to the flood-affected Satola embankment of Mangaldoi on Friday.

The slipper of a reporter who was moving ahead of the Chief Minister got stuck in the flood mud and was torn. The Chief Minister who noticed it not only alerted the reporter but bent down to pick it up himself. People around him stopped him from doing so and picked the torn slipper.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was visiting the flood-affected districts of Kamrup, Nalbari, and Darang where he met the distressed and took stock of the damage.

As per the Assam Disaster Management Authority report, 28 districts of the state are reeling under floods. Nine lives have been lost to the floods and 18, 94,373 people have been affected by the second round of floods. 373 relief camps have been established and 2930 villages have been touched by the spate. 17 embankments have breached making the situation graver.

Districts affected are, Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri. Train and road communication has been impacted due to flood water flowing over national highways and rail tracks.

