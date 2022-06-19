Assam Flood Situation Worsens: 8 More Dead, Over 1.5 Lakh in Shelter, Toll 62; PM Takes Stock of Situation

At least eight people died in incidents of floods and landslide as rain continued to batter Assam. As a result, almost ninety per cent area of the state reeling under flood water after pre-monsoon showers wreaked havoc last month only.

Landslides triggered by heavy showers have claimed the lives of three people including two children in the state while five others died due to floods. Deaths were reported from Barpeta, Darang, Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Sonitpur districts. Eight persons are also missing from five districts in the state.

In Hojai district, a boat carrying flood-affected people has capsized, leaving three children missing while 21 others have been rescued.

According to reports, a group of 24 villagers was moving to a safer place from inundated Islampur village late on Friday night when the boat hit submerged a brick kiln and capsized in the Raikota area of the district. Hojai Deputy Commissioner has said that “the search operations are underway to trace the three missing children."

Meanwhile, 30,99,762 populations of 4,296 villages in 32 districts of the state have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours, reads the state disaster management authority’s report.

A total of 1,56,365 inmates have taken shelter in 514 relief camps.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin, on Sunday morning, rivers namely Kopili (at Kampur, Nagaon) is flowing above High Flood Level; Brahmaputra (at Neamatighat, Jorhat, at Tezpur, Sonitpur, at Dhubri, Dhubri); Jia- Bharali (at NT Road Crossing, Sonitpur); Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon; Puthimati (at NH Road Crossing, Kamrup); Pagladia (at NT Road Crosing, Nalbari); Manas (at NH Road Crossing, Barpeta); Beki ( at Road Bridge, Barpeta) is flowing above danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat Karimganj) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger level.

Over 60 people have died in the last five days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited several relief camps sheltering affected people on Saturday.

“Earlier today, spoke to Assam CM and took stock of the situation due to floods in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by flooding," Modi tweeted. Sarma, replying to the prime minister’s tweet, thanked him.

“Very kind of you to have called to take an update on the relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas of Assam. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing best help to people," he tweeted. The chief minister visited flood-affected Rangia in Kamrup district, and reviewed the situation with state BJP chief and local MLA Bhabesh Kalita. Sarma also visited relief camps at Fatima Convent School and Kolajal.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the district administration is ready to face any exigency. “Officials concerned have been directed to ensure evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to relief camps. The Army is ready to provide assistance and the deputy commissioners have been asked to take help from the forces when required, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were evacuating affected people to safer places," he said.

Sarma assured the inmates of the relief camps that all necessary measures are being taken to assist them. More than 1.08 lakh people are taking shelter in 373 relief camps across the state.

(With agency inputs)

