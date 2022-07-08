Assam Flood Toll Mounts to 190, New Areas Inundated

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Friday with three more people killed and fresh areas inundated, though the number of people affected by the deluge decreased marginally, an official bulletin said. The daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two persons, including a child, lost their lives in flood waters, while another person died in a landslide.

The total death toll in this year's flood and landslides in the state has now risen to 190. The number of affected districts increased by two since Thursday, which includes Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon, and Nagaon.

As many as 28 revenue circles and 620 villages in 14 districts continue to reel under the impact of the flood. The ASDMA bulletin said 8,88,177 people continue to be impacted by the deluge, with the Cachar district being the worst hit as more than 5.63 lakh people are in distress.

On Thursday, the total affected population was 9,06,000. Over 75,000 people have taken shelter in 173 relief camps, while another 19 relief distribution centers are also operational.

No embankment was breached in the past 24 hours, though one was damaged in the Karimganj district during the period. The ASDMA bulletin said large-scale erosion has been reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri districts.

Reports of landslides were also received from Hailakandi and Karimganj districts since Thursday. The bulletin added that no river was flowing above the danger mark in the state at present.

