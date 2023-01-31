Assam government is aiming to make a Guinness Book of Records for a Rongali Bihu function in April, in which 10,000 to 15,000 young boys and girls will perform the traditional Bihu dance in Guwahati.

“The state cabinet has decided to take our pride Bihu beyond our geographical boundaries at the international platform. We shall attempt the Guinness records by having a gala Bihu performance with 10,000 to 15,000 dancers including male and female," Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said.

The government will try to enter the state festival ‘Bihu’ in the Guinness Book of World Records during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on April 14, the Chief Minister added.

The government have formed a cabinet committee to look after the mammoth attempt. Preparation for the same has started across the state.

“With over 10, 000 Bihu dancers performing in synchronised unison on the occasion of Rongali Bihu this April, under the guidance of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government of Assam plans to set a world record and gain an entry into their Guinness Books of Records," said Bimol Bora, Minister for Cultural Affairs Department, Assam.

The feat is set to be performed at the Sarusajai Stadium on April 14.

“The performance will definitely help bring Bihu on the global stage thereby leading to creating a unique identity while also attracting more tourist footfalls to the region" Bora added.

In April 2019, Satsaree, a socio-cultural NGO, scripted an India World Record by holding a Bihu performance with 700 Bihu dancers and as many Dhulias at Sonaram HS School playground in Guwahati. The mammoth Bihu dance troupe performed the dance for seven minutes.

Rongali Bihu

Celebrated in the month of Bohag (Gregorian April), Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is one of the most significant festivals of Assam. Celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season, Rongali Bihu is celebrated on the first day of the Assamese New Year.

Deriving its name from the word “Rong" or colour, Bohag Bihu signifies happiness and is considered to be the most important among the three Bihu festivals. The Rongali Bihu celebration lasts for seven days. Assam being primarily an agrarian state, the festival has a huge significance and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy throughout the state.

A significant aspect of Assamese culture, Bihu is an indigenous folk dance that showcases the various traditional practices of the state.

Bihu- the Lifeline of Assam

The Bihu dance is an indigenous folk dance from Assam. It is an important part of Assamese culture. Performed in a group, the Bihu dancers are usually young men and women. The dancing style is characterized by brisk steps and rapid hand movements. The traditional costumes of dancers are colourful and are centred around the red colour theme, signifying joy and vigour.

Journey of Bihu

The origin of the Bihu dance form is unknown, however, the folk dance tradition has always been very significant in the cultures of Assam’s diverse ethnic groups including- Kaivarttas, Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Chutias, Boros, Misings, Rabhas, Moran and Borahis, among others.

According to scholars, the Bihu dance has its origin in ancient fertility cults that were associated with increasing the fertility of the demographic as well as the land. Traditionally, local farming communities performed the dance outdoors, in fields, groves, forests or on the banks of rivers, especially under the fig tree.

About Bihu Dance

The dance begins with the performers- young men and women- slowly walking into the performance space. Then, men then start playing musical instruments, like drums (particularly the double-headed dhol), hornpipes and flutes, while the women place their hands above their hips with their palms facing outwards, forming an inverted triangular shape.

The women then start to slowly move in tune with the music by swaying, while bending slightly forward from the waist. Gradually, they open up their shoulders and place their legs slightly apart, adopting the main posture used in the Bihu dance. Meanwhile, the music played by the men also picks up in tempo.

The cultural and social importance of Bihu

The Bihu dance takes its name from the Bohag Bihu festival (also called Rangali Bihu), the state festival of Assam, which celebrates on the occasion of Assamese New Year. The festival takes place during mid-April and the Bihu dance is meant to celebrate and emulate the seasonal spirit, celebrating fertility and passion.

Bihu is performed by groups of young men and women and in earlier times it served principally as a courtship dance. The Bihu dance’s association with fertility refers to both human fertility- through the erotic nature of the dance- as well as to the fertility of nature, meaning the celebration of spring and the welcoming of the life-giving spring rain.

The use of instruments such as drums and horn-pipes is believed to replicate the sound of rain and thunder, as a way of invoking actual precipitation.

Historically, there is evidence to suggest that the Bihu dance was looked down upon in Assamese society, especially during colonial times, because of the sexually-charged nature of the performance, which clashed with the Victorian views that were dominant at the time among British colonists.

Presently, the Bihu dance continues to play an important role and is a cultural emblem in the modern–day Assamese society, becoming a symbol of the Assamese cultural identity.

While prior to independence, it has been chiefly a rural phenomenon, the dance has managed to make to remain relevant in the face of increasing urbanization, with the practice being adopted in the region’s urban centres. The first time that the Bihu dance was performed on a stage was in 1962, part of a cultural event that took place in Guwahati.

