Assam May Bring Cabinet Proposal to Issue Aadhaar to Those Whose NRC Biometrics Were Locked

The Assam government is likely to bring in a cabinet proposal to issue Aadhaar cards to those whose biometrics remain locked despite their names being cleared for the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While the Supreme court has asked the Centre, the Assam government, the Registrar General of India (RGI) and Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for their responses before May 17, sources said the state government has had discussions with groups, and is likely to bring a cabinet proposal allowing issuance of Aadhaar.

A three-judge bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha issued a notice to the central agencies while hearing a PIL filed by Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev

Advertisement

There are around 50 lakh beneficiaries who have received ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and state equivalent schemes.

“We are already giving ration to those who don’t have Aadhaar cards. It is beneficial for us if we have records of those getting the ration. If they have a Aadhaar card, which is linked to our system, distribution of ration will become more transparent and effective," a government source said.

Assam has also taken into consideration the central government’s extension of deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN card till March 2023. According to the CBDT order, there will be a penalty of Rs 500 if a person fails to link Aadhaar and PAN till June 30, and the fine will increase to Rs 1,000 post that.

“The issuance of Aadhaar to those whose biometrics are blocked will resolve this issue as well. And issuance of Aadhaar will not mean that they are being guaranteed as citizens. It isn’t an NRC certificate," the source added.

Highly placed sources in the government said legal implications are being studied and the cabinet will soon bring the proposal.

Advertisement

TMC’s Dev in her petition said nearly 21 lakh people in Assam have not received Aadhaar-linked benefits after their biometrics were registered for the NRC.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.