Assam Govt Gives Two-day Special Leave to Its Employees to Spend Quality Time With Parents, In-laws

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the state government employees to spend quality time with their family members on January 6 and 7 designated as “special holidays". The state government had approved the decision to allow special leave for its employees so that they can spend quality time with their parents or in-laws.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “To uphold ancient Indian values, I urge Assam government employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays."

“I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a new Assam and new India with blessings of their parents," he added.

The notification issued by the Assam government reads, “The Assam government is pleased to allow state government employees to avail casual leave on January 6 and 7, 2022, suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th of January 2022, being the 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-law."

All employees from the fourth grade to top civil service officers and even ministers can avail the leave, the chief minister had said.

The idea behind the initiative is that the employees should spend some time with their parents or parents in-law in the new year, seek their blessings and are inspired to work for the state sincerely throughout the year, Sarma had told media persons after chairing the cabinet meeting at Bongaigaon in November last year.

Employees whose parents or parents in-law are not alive cannot avail this leave, while those with parents staying with them can take it and take them for a holiday, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

