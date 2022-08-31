'Suspected AQIS Logo, Jihadi Literature Found': Assam Authorities Tear Down Another 'Terror-linked' Madrassa

A madrassa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district was demolished by authorities on Wednesday for allegedly carrying out “jihadi" activities, authorities said. A teacher of the madrassa was arrested last week for his suspected links with terror outfits – Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Ansarul Bangla Team.

Around a dozen excavators were deployed to demolish the two-storey building of the Kabaitari Ma Arif Madrassa in Jogighopa area of the district.

This is the third such action this week. A madrassa in Barpeta district, which had allegedly sheltered two Bangladeshi operatives of Ansarul Bangla Team for four years, was demolished on Monday. One of the alleged Bangladeshi terror operatives, the principal, a teacher, and another person associated with the madrassa were also arrested by the Barpeta police.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-NEWS18, superintendent of police (SP), Bongaigaon, Swapnaneel Deka, said, “We have found some incriminating documents while searching the madrasa. A logo suspected to be of AQIS, leaflets with jihadi literature have been found. This is in connection with the Goalpara module busted by Goalpara police recently, where accused jihadi Hafizur was arrested. Hafizur was working as a teacher in this madrassa."

Regarding the reason behind the demolition, the police officer said that the madrassa was constructed violating the government norms and necessary permissions for the building were also not sought.

“It has been demolished under provisions of the Disaster Management Act," he added.

CNN-News18 also spoke to Goalpara SP Rakesh Reddy.

He said in a statement, “Yesterday evening, a search was conducted (u/s 27 Evidence Act), as led by arrested accused Hafijur Rahman Mufti, at his shop in the campus of Markazul Muriff Quriana Madrasa, Jogighopa PS, Bongaigaon in connection with Matia PS Case No: 105/22 and the following items were duly seized: 1) One leaflet of ABT in Bangla language 2) One logo suspected to be AQIS."

Over 200 students who were studying in this residential madrassa from around the state were asked to leave the place on Tuesday night. Locals have said that the authorities should have been concerned about the safety of kids in the school.

“We understand that Hafizur might have some terrorist connection. But why are you breaking down the madrassa? There are kids studying there. It’s very wrong that suddenly in the middle of the night you will ask them to leave without having any concern that most of their parents are very far from Bongaigaon," said a local.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has also raised concerns, saying that madrassas are being targeted for political reasons.

“We will move to Supreme Court for this," he said.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said that the state was becoming a “hotbed of jihadi activities" with about five modules having links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Ansarul Bangla Team busted in the last few months.

More than 40 people with suspected links with the “jihadi" activities, including Bangladeshis, have been arrested in the state since March this year.

