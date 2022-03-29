Assam, Meghalaya to Sign Agreement Today to Resolve 50-year-old Boundary Dispute

In a bid to end their 50-year-old boundary discord, the Assam and Meghalaya governments are set to sign an agreement in the national capital on Tuesday.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs said the agreement will be signed by the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at around 3.30pm in the office of the MHA.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma would sign the agreement in the presence of chief secretaries of both the states as well as other officials of these states and the officials of MHA, news agency ANI reported.

A draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya to Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA. The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 “areas of difference" along the 884-km boundary.

According to the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square km of land, Assam will keep 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km to Meghalaya.

The long-standing land dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The border issues came about as a result of different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state’s creation.

