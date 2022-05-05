Assam: Months Ahead of Marriage, Woman Sub-inspector Arrests Fiancé on Fraud Charges

Months before their marriage, Assam lady sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha arrested her fiancé Rana Pogag on fraud charges. Allegedly Junmoni’s fiancé Rana faked his identity as a PR officer of Oil India Limited who duped many people for crores of rupees on the false pretext of providing jobs at OIL India Limited.

SI Junmoni, posted in the Nagaon District of Assam arrested and handed her fiancé to Nagaon police after filing an FIR for indulging in fraudulent activities. They were engaged since last October and were slated to tie the knot in November this year.

Reportedly the accused met Junmoni in January 2021 when she was posted in Majuli and after a couple of months with the blessings of their families, they were engaged. As told to the media she got suspicious of him after she was transferred to Nagaon. She said that he apparently had no job and lied to her that he is reluctant to join another place i.e Silchar where he is transferred because he couldn’t bear staying away from her.

Advertisement

“I want to thank three people who came forward and informed me of his activities. I am grateful my eyes got opened," Junmoni told the media.

Police seized fake seals and false documents from Rana’s possession. He is now under 2-day police custody.

“There was something very suspicious about him and slowly I came to know about his scams," Junmoni told the media.

Before this fiasco, sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha was in the headlines after her telephonic conversation with AGP MLA Amiya Bhuyan went viral. She gave a befitting reply to Amiya Bhuyan when he asked her to deviate from her responsibilities. He asked her to release a few people of his constituency arrested by her for illegally operating one engine boat in the Brahmaputra River when the government banned it in view of the Majuli boat tragedy last year.

(With inputs from Nilutpal Borah)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.