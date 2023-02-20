While the chilling Shardha Walkar murder case in Delhi may still be fresh in everyone’s mind, a similar crime has been reported from Assam’s Guwahati, bearing startling similarities with the Mehrauli killing.

Bandana Kalita (32), a gym trainer by profession has confessed to killing her husband, Amarjyoti Dey, and mother-in-law Shankari Dey, in cold blood. After the murders, Bandana, with the help of her suspected lover, Dhanti Kalita, and her friend, Arup Das, chopped the bodies into multiple pieces.

The trio then drove to neighbouring Meghalaya using Dhanti’s car to dispose of the dismembered body parts in the hilly areas, police said.

Showing no signs of remorse after snuffing out two lives, Bandana apparently led a normal life. Police said after committing the crime, Bandana had performed Satyanarayan Puja in the same house in Narengi where she killed her husband. This happened in October, two months after she murdered her husband. The puja was attended by Bandana’s parents as well. Reportedly, Bandana even got some construction work done in the house.

Bandana was also active on social media after the murders. She visited many religious places and shared inspirational quotes on her social media accounts as well, police said.

Friend stood guard while Bandana chopped body into pieces

Police said Bandana first killed her mother-in-law on July 26 at the latter’s residence in Guwahati’s Chandmari area. Shankari used to live alone in a 2bhk flat in Jugamaya Apartment.

Revealing chilling details of the crime, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah said Bandana and Arup first strangled Shankari with a pillow and then hit her head with a rolling pin. They then chopped the body into five pieces and packed them into polythene bags. All throughout the act, Dhanti stood guard outside.

The trio then carried the bags to Dhanti’s Hyundai accent, who is a cab driver by profession, and drove to Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji in the wee hours of July 27 where they dumped the pieces in a ditch.

“They disposed of the severed head and machete used in the murder in different places nearby," Borah told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

Police have retrieved some dismembered parts of Shankari’s body from Meghalaya, while they are still in search of Amarjyoti’s body parts.

Amarjyoti was killed on August 17 in a similar manner in the couple’s Narengi apartment.

“On August 17, Amarjyoti Dey was beaten on the head with an iron rod at Narengi house with the help of Dhanti and Arup. They killed him, cut his body into several pieces and wrapped them in polythene. They dumped the body parts in a deep ditch on Dawki Road the next day of the murder. They used knives, rollers and rods in both murders," the police commissioner said.

Police, meanwhile, confirmed that the chopped body parts were not stashed in the refrigerator as was speculated earlier.

How Bandana landed in police net

Following the murders, Bandana lodged a missing complaint of her husband and mother-in-law at Noonmati police station in an apparent attempt to trick police.

Initially, the police didn’t sense anything amiss and treated it like a missing case but after a few months, Bandana got caught in her own web of lies.

On November 21, a relative of Bandana’s mother-in-law filed a report on an unauthorised withdrawal of money from his missing aunt’s bank account. Bandana then filed a second police complaint, alleging that her mother-in-law’s brother has been duping money from Shankari’s bank account. It was this complaint that made police suspect Bandana.

On February 14 this year, Bandana came to the police commissioner’s office to know about the progress of the missing complaint. But police saw through Bandana’s lies as they found out that she was the one who was withdrawing money from Shankari’s account.

Further interrogation forced Bandana to confess her crime. Eventually, two of her aides were arrested from Tinsukia and Khanpara in Guwahati, respectively.

Don’t want a murderer as daughter: Bandana’s father

Banadana’s father, meanwhile, urged police to shoot her if she has confessed to the horrifying crimes.

“Shoot her if she has confessed. I don’t want a murderer as my daughter," said her father, Kamini Kalita.

Police investigation further revealed that Amarjyoti was a drug addict and had many female friends, which led to frequent fights between the couple, who got married 12 years ago.

Police also said Amarjyoti didn’t share a cordial relationship with his mother.

The exact motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained as police investigation is underway.

