Assam Police Arrests Woman Linked to Bangladesh-based Terror Group ABT in Latest Crackdown on 'Jihadi Modules'

Assam Police has arrested a suspected member of Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Bilasipara in its crackdown on ‘jihadi’ modules with links to Al Qaeda-affiliated terror outfits in Bangladesh.

The arrested suspect, Zahura Khatun (20) is a resident of Nayer in Bilasipara. She is the wife of Abu Tallah of Mairabari ,who is another prime suspect that the police has been searching in connection with the jihadi module busted in Moirabari, Morigaon. Both of them are suspected members of Bangladesh-based ABT. It is suspected that Abu Tallah is a Bangladeshi national .

Speaking exclusively to CNN News18, SP Abhijit Gaurav said, “We have found certain objectionable content in the cell phone which Zahura Khatun was using. It’s the same apps of dark net used by jihadis to communicate with each other. She is not very highly educated but she is using certain very rare apps which are used only for highly encrypted conversations. We have found her sending money to other suspected jihadis. Financial transaction is very much clear. So we have arrested her. "

Advertisement

“Her husband Abu Tallah is another prime suspect who we are tracking to arrest. Interrogating her also will help her to know where he is. Radicalisation in the name of religion is rampant in this part of the country. We have been keeping sharp eyes on their activities," the SP added.

Assam police had first busted a terror module in 1999, when a Harkat-ul-Mujahideen cell was nabbed. After that, modules of Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, Hizbul Mujahideen and Ansarullah Bangla Team have been busted by the cops.

At present, Ansarullah Bangla Team, which is affiliated to Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, has been most active in the state. In the last six months, five modules of ABT have been caught in the state. These groups were busted based on intelligence inputs gathered by both Assam police and central agencies. ABT has been banned in Bangladesh for its terror activities.

Advertisement

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here