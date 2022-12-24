Assam CM Dissociates Himself from Police Officer's Letter Seeking Data on Churches in State, Orders Probe

Assam Police is gathering information about churches to “figure out instances and pattern of religious conversion in state". The Special Branch Headquarters of Assam Police issued an official order to districts police heads of 34 districts and the police commissioner to provide details new churches which have come up in the last one year in the state, land allotted for such constructions and key persons associated with it.

The police headquarters asked district units to provide list of churches in their jurisdiction to “figure out instances and pattern of religious conversion in state". The letter was issued by Saurav Jyoti Salkia, Superintendent of Police, SB(E/Z) based on discussions during the SP’s conference held on November 2.

The headquarters sought information on conversion in last six years, list of existing churches in jurisdiction; community, area and other patterns associated with the religious conversion; identity of persons playing a pivotal role in conversion activities and status of police cases if any against such person for forceful religious conversion by means of inducement; prime factors responsible for religious conversion and suggestion on counter measures/mechanism to address a long-term solution-perspective.

Advertisement

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said such things should be avoided and asked the DGP to investigate why this letter was issued.

“I got to see the letter. I think we should not ask for such kind of information. This might hurt the sentiment of a particular religion. That’s why we should avoid such things," Sarma told a local news channel.

Advertisement

The CM, who heads the home department, said he was unaware of the context that led the SP to issue the letter. He stated that the director general of police (DGP) has been asked to inquire into it and take corrective measures.

“I completely dissociate myself from the letter. It was never discussed in any government forum. The letter is unwarranted. In Assam, we want to live in harmony with all communities. We want to clarify that the Assam government doesn’t want to conduct any survey on churches or any other religious institution," he clarified.

Advertisement

Allen Brooks of the Assam Christian Forum expressed that the Christian community of Assam has always been peace loving and have contributed immensely to the social cultural development of the state.

Read all the Latest India News here