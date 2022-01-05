Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, Another Injured in Bomb Attack

One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and another critically injured when militants triggered off a powerful improvised bomb at Waithou Sangomsang in Thoubal district on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said. Superintendent of Police H Jogeshchandra told media that the improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found at a spot where jawans normally patrol near a reservoir of the Sangomsang Water Supply works. Till evening, no militant group has owned up to the attack.

Thirty-year-old Rifleman L Wangchu from Arunachal Pradesh died as the bomb was triggered, while 28-year-old Pinku Das from Tripura was injured. Police have registered a case in connection with this, the first bomb explosion of the year in the insurgency-hit state. The injured jawan has been shifted to SHIJA hospitals for further treatment while the mortal remains of the dead jawan has been brought to JNIMS. Earlier in November, the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles battalion, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the country's oldest paramilitary unit were killed in a terror attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district, later claimed by Manipur's People's Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People's Front.

