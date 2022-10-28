Assam Seeing Surge in 'Conversions'? After Swedish Nationals' Arrest, 7 Germans Held for Delivering 'Sermons'

Assam is witnessing a sudden surge in cases where foreign nationals are found to be flouting visa rules by attending religious functions and delivering speeches at functions organised by church associations.

At least 10 such cases have come to the fore where police have detected either Swedish or German nationals, who were travelling in tribal-dominated areas, taking part in religious gatherings forbidden on a tourist visa. On Friday, seven German nationals were detained for allegedly flouting visa norms by attending religious gatherings.

Only a day before, three Swedish tourists were deported on similar charges. According to police, they were trying to convert people to Christianity. The accused, identified as Marcus Bloom, Hanna Bloom and Susanna Hakansson, were taken into custody on Wednesday after the police initiated a suo motu case for alleged violation of visa rules.

Any activity related to religious conversion, such as delivering speeches or taking part in religious gatherings or prayer meetings, is prohibited under a tourist visa. Police said the seven Germans are now lodged in Wild Grass Resort in Kaziranga National Park. They were delivering speeches at church-organised functions in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam and were scheduled to travel to Tezpur, police added.

All these areas are dominated by tea garden workers and adivasi population along with indigenous tribals. Each of them will be fined US $500 (Rs 41,200 approx.), police said.

Police further said the Germans were first detained in Golaghat district for attending religious missionary gatherings in parts of Assam without a missionary visa.

High-level police sources said they attended religious gatherings in Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong and halted in Golaghat. They had plans to visit other areas, but were stopped by the state police, sources added.

The detainees were now in Kaziranga following which they will be taken to Guwahati and then to Kolkata from where they will be deported, the sources said.

A crackdown on tourist visa violations and illegal visits to religious gatherings continue in Assam. There is no information yet, however, on why there are increased visits of such a nature or if this is by design or pure coincidence. Earlier, the Assam DGP had hinted that operatives aligned with Ansarullah Bangla Team, an affiliate of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), had come to Assam on tourist visa and carried out anti-social activities in the state.

The Swedish nationals were also fined US $500 each and were sent to Stockholm via Qatar on Friday. They allegedly violated tourist visa rules by attending a prayer meet at a tea garden in Ghinai in Namrup police station with the intention to convert local people, Dibrugarh’s superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra said.

They were produced before a court and were found guilty under the Foreigners Act, which directed police to arrange for their deportation. The three-day prayer meeting was organised by the United Church Forum with due permission from the district administration.

