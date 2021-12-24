Assam State Zoo Launches Probe Into Four-yr-old Giraffe's Death, 'Accidental Suffocation' Suspected

The Assam State Zoo has initiated an investigation into the cause of death of a four-year-old female giraffe in its compound. It is being suspected that the animal’s neck got stuck in the elevated feeding platform leading to accidental suffocation.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to know the exact cause of death of the giraffe, said the authorities.

According to DFO Shiv Kumar at Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati, the authorities were made aware of the giraffe’s death around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Zoo authorities in Guwahati said preliminary inquiry suggested an “accidental death".

Named Rongili by the zoo, the giraffe was brought from Patna in 2020 along with a male companion from Mysore under an animal exchange programme. Zoo authorities said the male giraffe was doing fine.

Advertisement

Assam forest minister Parimal Shuklabaidya said there was indication that the animal suffered accidental strangulation. The minister, however, issued a warning that strict action will be taken if any evidence of negligence is found.

It was after eight years that two giraffes were brought to the Assam zoo after the central zoo authority in Delhi gave its approval.

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, popularly known as Guwahati zoo, is the largest of its kind in the Northeast and spread across 432 acres. The zoo is located within the Hengrabari Reserve Forest. The zoo is home to about 895 animals, birds and reptiles representing almost 113 species from the world over.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.