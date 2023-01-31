The famed crimson yellow Assam tea etched another milestone in its 200 years of existence, by establishing itself as a perfect blend for diplomacy. Georgia’s ambassador to India, Archil Dzuliashvili, on Tuesday launched a special blend of the strong-flavoured tea dedicated to prominent Georgian poet Shota Rustaveli. This marked the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“It’s a special day for all of us. We are launching a very delicious tea. The strong Assam tea shall strengthen the bilateral relationship between both the countries. This is the beginning of a strong association with Assam and its special tea," said Dzuliashvili.

Tea designer and trader of specially blended Assam tea and acclaimed for his ‘Zelenskyy tea’, Rajit Baruah said the Georgian ambassador was impressed with the launch of Bir Lachit tea, which was dedicated to the legendary Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan. The ambassador personally visited Assam and met him in Guwahati and also took a few packets of the Zelenskyy blend.

“We at Aromica Tea are extremely privileged to be approached by the Embassy of Georgia, New Delhi, to create, pack and launch an Assam tea blend in the honour of Georgia’s legendary poet Shota Rustaveli. It gives us an opportunity to promote Assam tea and Assam as a whole in Georgia. We look forward to larger orders from buyers in Georgia in due course of time, which will help to develop an additional market for Assam tea in Georgia," Baruah said.

“The initiative gives us an opportunity to explore new geographical areas for business and markets for Assam tea, and also special blends produced by our small tea growers. This enhances their market too as we give procurement support to them," he added.

In 2022, India and Georgia proudly celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. However, trade, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries go back centuries.

“We are extremely proud that with the support of our Indian friends, we have made remarkable accomplishments in translating the crown of Georgian literature and the 12th-century poem ‘The Knight in the Tiger Skin’ written by Shota Rustaveli into three Indian languages – Assamese, Hindi and Bangla. One of the poem’s main characters is an Indian prince, indicating the profound influence medieval India had on the author," the ambassador said.

He further said the poem could be described as an imaginary struggle between the forces of light and darkness. It discussed the renaissance of humanistic ideals, such as dignity, love, equality and friendship, he added.

“Every person who reads the poem in his native language will always find similarities to the aspiration of one’s nation. The wisdom of poetry is a connecting bridge to any gap between different cultures, and it can unite people of different faiths, beliefs and arts with universal human values. Rustaveli’s poem inspires all humankind from ancient to modern times with its harmonised generosity of wisdom. We are devoting this Assam tea blend to commemorate our long-standing friendship and to express our gratitude to the generation of prominent members of the Indian and Georgian societies who dedicated their life to Rustaveli studies," he said.

Dzuliashvili also said the poem was written in the Georgian language, which belongs to the family of ancient languages. The script is a graphically independent alphabetic writing system used to write the Georgian language and has 33 letters. The Georgian alphabet is a vital part of the Georgian cultural identity and heritage.

‘Living Culture of Three Writing Systems of the Georgian Alphabet’ in 2016 was granted a status of intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

Assam has over 800 of the world’s largest tea plantations in the Brahmaputra as well as the Barak valley. The state has been the most bountiful of tea growing regions in India, producing more than half of the country’s 1.325 million kg of tea (2018 figures). India produces 22 percent of the global tea, making Assam’s contribution about 10 percent of the world’s.

Apart from generating an annual foreign exchange, earning an estimated equivalent to $350 million, Assam’s tea industry provides livelihood to millions with many others directly or indirectly dependent on tea plantations.

“Tea can rightly be called one of the foremost contributions of our homeland. This exalted status of the state’s tea industry that we witness today hasn’t been arrived at in a day but came with 200 years of trials and tribulations, ups and downs," Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a previous message.

