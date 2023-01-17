Assam to Merge Small Madrasas with Larger Ones to Reduce Threat of Radicalism; Only One to Operate in 3km Periphery

The Assam government has decided to merge small madrasas with larger ones to reduce the threat of radicalism. The move came after the state police busted nine modules of terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and arrested 53 suspected terrorists last year.

Addressing the media on Monday about the government’s move, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that one common thing in all the modules busted by police was that they were mostly using madrassas or masjids radicalization youth.

To counter the issue of radicalization, more than 100 small, private madrassas in Assam have already been merged with larger ones.

“Not all madrassas are doing that (radicalisation), but there are shreds of evidence of it. There is indeed a threat. Actually, because Assam has a huge Muslim population, they are making Assam a soft target," the DGP said.

It has been decided that there will be only one madrasa within a periphery of three kilometres and those with 50 or fewer students will be merged with larger ones in the vicinity, he said.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has been tough on madrassas after modules of ABT operating from madrassas were busted. More than five madrassas where such connections were found were demolished for various reasons.

The move was termed ‘undemocratic’ by the All India United Democratic Front AIUDF and Congress, following which a forum was formed where the madrassa committees came together to help Assam police put a shutter on institutions that might be a threat to the country’s safety.

Mahanta said it was the Muslim leaders who approached the authorities to check these activities, and at a meeting with 68 community leaders, it was agreed to bring about educational reforms in madrasas.

“The Muslim community has helped us in this venture. We will soon have a figure in our hands. Over 100 madrassas have been merged already," he said.

Speaking on the Madrassa curriculum the DGP said, “Madrassas are working fine, but the curriculum should be modernised. They also want it that way. Arabic education is important, but general education is also very important for the career purpose of their children."

Besides teaching Arabic, the revised curriculum will follow modern educational trends, with particular emphasis on skill development. Four streams of Islamic studies are followed in the state and it was decided that a board, comprising members from each, will be formed.

A survey is going on to prepare a database of all madrasas, which will include land details, number of teachers, students and syllabus.

It was expected to be ready by January 25, the DGP said.

All teachers will have to undergo police verification and the Islamic leaders will also keep a watch on the teachers coming from outside the state.

“Superintendents of Police have been directed to keep a strict vigil, particularly in the minority-dominated Lower Assam districts, and the three districts of Barak Valley," Mahanta said.

“We told them (madrasas) to create a system of regularisation, collect all details, fill up the prescribed format and put it in the portal. If any teacher comes from outside, share all his details before appointing him to the madrassas. Very soon a proper report will be filed by the forum on the report of madrasas," he added.

The DGP further informed that Assam police is also in continuous contact with the police of other states in order to keep track of and crack down on terror modules much before they can act.

