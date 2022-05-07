Assam Tornado: Low-Intensity Twister Caught on Camera in Barpeta District | WATCH

Assam’s Barpeta district was on Saturday struck by a low-intensity tornado, taking residents by surprise who captured the rare weather phenomenon on smartphone cameras. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

“A low-intensity tornado hit Chenga district in Assam’s Barpeta on Saturday. It is not a cyclone," EastMojo quoted Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, as saying.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special bulletin on a storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Sunday evening, packing a wind speed of over 75 km per hour. It is likely to move towards the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

According to the IMD, the weather system had intensified into a depression, and at 11:30 am on Saturday lay 170 km west of Car Nicobar Island (Nicobar Islands) and 300 km south-south-west of Port Blair. If the weather system intensifies into a cyclone it will be called Asani or Sinhalese for ‘wrath’.

This would be the first cyclonic storm of the season as a similar weather event in March had fizzled out before it could acquire the strength of a cyclone. The present weather system was expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday over east central Bay of Bengal and continue to move north-eastwards till May 10 and reach off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

“Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast," the bulletin said.

In May last year, a tornado had led to the death of two people in West Bengal’s Hooghly and North 24 Parganas just before Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha.

