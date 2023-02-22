Assam: Wife Murders Husband, Third Incident in 3 Days

A woman allegedly killed her husband by stabbing him with a pair of scissors in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday, police said.

This is the third incident of a woman killing her husband, either alone or after conspiring with close friends or lovers, to come to light in the northeastern state in the last three days.

The latest incident took place in Meherpur area of Silchar town early in the morning as an argument between the couple over some issue escalated into a physical duel, with both hitting each other, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

During the fight, the woman took a pair of scissors and stabbed her husband, leaving him in a pool of blood. A relative came to know about the incident and took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

The deceased has been identified as Farmin Uddin, an autorickshaw driver. After the incident, his wife, Mampi Begum, surrendered before the police at Rangirkhari Police Station and she has been taken into custody, he said.

On Monday, Guwahati Police had said a woman with her two “close friends" in July-August last year allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, cut the bodies into multiple pieces, packed those into polythene bags and dumped those into various gorges in neighbouring Meghalaya.

The man and his mother were identified as Amarjyoti Dey (32) and Shankari Dey (62). The wife, who is the prime accused, was identified as Bandana Kalita (32), while her two accomplices are Dhanti Deka (32) and Arup Deka (27).

Early on Tuesday, a man identified as Pradip Rabha was strangled to death allegedly by his wife Pratima Rabha and her lover Pranab Rabha in Kacharital village in Kalaigaon area in Udalguri district.

