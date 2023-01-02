Assam's Hawa Mahal Now A Govt Property, Will Be Turned into A Royal Museum, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the 2nd of January officially accepted the possession of the Hawa Mahal, the royal mansion of Assam constructed by Chinese architects back in 1904.

Some hundred metres from national highway 17 in Dhubri district of Assam, the construction of the palace was initiated on a hillock by the Gadadhar River in 1904. King Prabhat Chandra Barua got architects from China to construct the palace as he shifted his capital to Gouripur from Panbari. It took a decade to complete the construction work of the palace which was formally used by the royal family from 1914.

Advertisement

Spread over 13 bighas (4.3 acres) of land, the two-storeyed heritage building of the royal family of the zamindari estate of Gauripur has 24 luxurious rooms including bedrooms and bathrooms. As one enters the towering place, the grave of Pratap Singh, the royal elephant, is prominent at one end. The grave of Bondhu, the trusted dog of the royal family, is in the backyard.

The Hawa Mahal was so beautiful and the scenery of the area so alluring that the zamindar resided in the building with his family during the summer season and therefore the structure was named Hawa Mahal. After his death, his elder son Raja Prakritish Chandra Barua (Lalji) continued to stay in the palace and manage the affairs of the zamindari estate. Before passing away, he handed over the charge of the building to his sons Pradip Barua, Prabir Coomer Barua, Pradyut Kumar Barua, and Dr Pritam Barua. They are presently the heirs of the Hawa Mahal.

Since pre-Independence time, the Hawa Mahal has been the epicentre of cultural activities. Famous film actor Uttam Kumar visited it and appreciated the zamindar for his patronage of culture and literature. Famous filmmaker Pramathesh Chandra Barua, folk singer Pratima Barua Pandey, elephant expert Padma Shri Parbati Barua had all lived there. Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and his wife Priyam Hazarika had also visited the Hawa Mahal in 1955 and stayed there for a month.

Advertisement

The Hawa Mahal was prominently featured in Pramathesh Barua’s Mukti, in Bhupen Hazarika’s Mahut Bandhu, and Uttam Kumar’s Bicharak.

Unfortunately, this magnificent palace today wears a worn-out look as it struggles for its existence. During the first tenure as chief minister of Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an attempt was made to take over the entire area and to declare it a tourist spot, but that did not happen. The present heirs of the royal family had made several representations to successive state governments, requesting for an urgent initiative to restore the palace and preserve it for future generations.

Advertisement

“The government of Assam shall buy the land of Hawa Mahal and in coming days the Mahal shall be preserved as a museum treasuring the valuables of the palace and Padma Shri Pratima Pandey Barua. We achieved the first phase of success as the family of Pratima Pandey Barua handed over the possession of the property to the government of Assam and within this year we shall hand over the museum to the people of Assam and Dhubri. We need to do the repairs, build a cafeteria and a guesthouse which shall be completed soon," stated Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Read all the Latest India News here