Assam’s ‘Jihadi Ecosystem’ With Bangladesh Link Is a ‘National Threat’: Meghalaya Home Minister

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has called the “Jihadi Ecosystem" in Assam which has Bangladesh link, a ‘National threat’, even as he informed that the state is sharing intelligence input with the central agencies as well as with the other states.

Sharing an update with the reporters about the Independence Day preparation, Rymbui said, “Regarding the jihadi groups it is not only the matter of concern only for the state of Meghalaya, sharing of inputs between the central agencies or other state is being done because this is National threat not only the state threat."

The Home Minister informed that coordination between different states and between different central agencies is being done so that no element which puts the unity and integrity of the country at any risk has any place in India or in the state of Meghalaya.

“ Our duty is to protect the whole state, so whenever we get any intelligence input or information, the police act on that, police are looking into that area, so specifically to tell you where, how because all these things are not a base, it’s a module or moving from here to there," Lahkmen said.

Assam has become a hotbed of “jihadi activities" with 30 people arrested in five months as five Jihadi modules having links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam busted.

The Home Minister further stated that the police have reviewed all the security arrangements and necessary steps have been taken to see that the celebration of Independence Day will be a great success.

“The police department is taking all necessary steps to see that the safety and security of the state are paramount, in the line of report that Assam is one of the states where some anti-social elements or Jihadi groups, we from the police department, Government of Meghalaya we are taking an extra step so that that anti-social element or Jihadi groups have no place in the state," he added.

He also informed that the people of the state are vigilant enough and share any inputs or suspicions with the police.

