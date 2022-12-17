Assam's Manohari Gold Tea Sold at Record Rs 1.15 Lakh Per Kg; Here's What Makes It So Special

A rare variety of tea from Assam called Manohari Gold, grown in Monohari Tea Estate, fetched a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh per kilogram in an auction. This year, the premium Assam tea will be available at the Neelofer Cafe in Hyderabad.

The record sale of Manohari Gold tea which has emerged as a hot favourite, is good news for Assam, and its tea industry, Rajan Lohia, Managing Director of Monohari Tea tells News18.

“For the last five years, we have been manufacturing Manohari Gold and the demand and liking for the tea is growing daily. This year, we sold 1 kg of our produce for Rs 1.15 lakh. It’s good news for Assam and the tea industry of the state. The tea was sold through a Kolkata-based private portal and been purchased by Hyderabad-based Neelofer Cafe," Lohia said.

Advertisement

Keeping its status for the last five years intact, the estate in Upper Assam sold the tea for over Rs 1 lakh on December 16, the highest price fetched in Indian tea auctions.

Manohari Gold tea was sold for Rs 99,999 per kilogram at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on December 2021. Monohari Tea sold its premium product at the record price of Rs 75,000 per kg twice earlier in the state.

In 2020, the Dikom Tea Estate sold its Golden Butterfly Tea at Rs 75,000 per kilogram. Later, a speciality tea manufactured by Donyi Polo Tea Estate in East Siang of Arunachal Pradesh fetched the same price at the Guwahati auction.

Advertisement

Lohia said the company is “delighted" to have created history for the fifth time in a row since 2018. “We are delighted at this new record-breaking price and creating history for the fifth time in a row since 2018 as we manufactured it based on high demand from discerning consumers and tea connoisseurs for this type of premium quality speciality tea. The price it fetched will help the Assam tea industry regain its lost fame."

Advertisement

“This tea is known for its variant characteristics of several health benefits, has a bright yellow liquor and leaves a soothing after-taste." The tea was sold at a private auction as the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has a cap of Rs 1 lakh for auctions here, he added.

Advertisement

Manohari Gold is a rare tea made from tender shoots of the second flush and is produced once a year. From plucking to production, the entire process is done by skilled artisans, and the leaves are sun-dried. Produced from bushes of special clones, the tea is manufactured in limited quantity and carries a distinguished quality class. Highly rich in antioxidants, gold tea also offers aromatic, full-bodied, bright yellowish, malty tea liquor Houseit taste buds perfectly.

Declare Tea As ‘National Drink’

Advertisement

BJP MP from Assam, Pabitra Margherita, requested the government to designate Assam’s tea as the nation’s official beverage. He raised the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House in the ongoing parliament session. He drew the attention of the House to the fact that tea is integral to our lives and essential to our culture. “Most of us begin our day with a cup of hot tea. From Gujarat to the northeast, tea is available in every household kitchen. Hence it should be declared our country’s national drink," he said.

Margherita further demanded that a special package should be given for the overall development of the tea garden workers

“Northeast India has approximately 50 lakh tea workers. During the British rule and in the last 70 years of the Congress regime we lost many things. There should be a special package for the overall development of the tea garden workers," he said.

History of Tea in India

The documented account of tea production in Assam can be traced back to the 18th century following the British colonisation of India. In the 18th century, Britishers began large-scale production of tea in Assam. Initially, the tea was produced by the Singpho tribe of Assam. Later Britishers took over the Ahom kingdom through a treaty named Yandaboo Treaty. Besides taking over the kingdom, the Britishers also involved themselves in the tea business and started trading the tea to other parts of the world.

From then onwards, the tea industry flourished in the state and garnered many national and international accolades for its premium quality which also had medicinal properties. Tea, over the years, becomes an innate part of Indian hospitality, especially in north India. People of north India serve tea to their guests and just like India’s philosophy of ‘Unity in Diversity’, tea is also made with diverse proportions and recipes in every part of the country.

BJP’s Pabitra Margherita informed the parliament that Assam tea shall celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2023. It should be mentioned that the freedom fighter Maniram Dewan was the first Indian tea planter and owned the Cinnamara Tea Estate in the Jorhat district of Upper Assam.

“The people of Assam will celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm. Therefore, I request the Centre to extend its cooperation for the promotion of the tea industry of Assam," he added.

Margherita also informed the House that various types of tea drinks are available in the market under the name of tea, which is harming the tea industry. “I request the government to take appropriate action in this regard," he urged.

Read all the Latest India News here