Assam’s Rang Ghar Decked Up in Tricolour Hues. Catch a Glimpse of the Ancient Sports Pavilion Here

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Rang Ghar, the famous Ahom historical structure at Sibsagar, Assam, was decked up in the hues of the Tricolour on Monday.

Rang Ghar is a double-storey structure from the historical treasures of Asom (Assam) and was built by Ahom King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in the 18th century.

This 10-meter high, royal, sports pavilion was constructed to watch cultural programmes and traditional games such as buffalo and elephant fights, especially organised during the Bihu Festival.

Advertisement

The entrance of the Rang Ghar has two stone-carved crocodiles on either sides, whereas the roof of the main structure is like an upside down boat.

At the centre, over the parabolic roof, is a trefoil canopy.

Made exclusively of red baked bricks, a special variety of rice and eggs, the building is a fine example of Ahom architecture.

A steep staircase leads to the top from where the royalties and dignitaries used to enjoy special programmes and events.

A wide ground, known as the Rupohi Pothar, surrounds the Rang Ghar where earlier bull fights, wrestling and cock fights were organised.

It has now been maintained as manicured field.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here