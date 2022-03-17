Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad to Discuss G-23 Proposal With Sonia Today; Akhilesh Claims 'Moral Win' Over BJP

Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Following Congress’ poll debacle in five states, as well as a row and accountability over leadership, senior Congress leader and member of the dissident “G-23″ group of leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday at 10 Janpath. Read More
The free ration scheme for 15 crore people of economically weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh may be extended till 2024, the year when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held.
However, a final decision in this regard is expected soon from the government. It was being said that the free ration scheme was one of the major factors that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party return to power in Uttar Pradesh.
The free ration scheme for the economically weaker sections was started in the state by Yogi Adityanath government during the corona pandemic period. The scheme was supposed to last till November 2021.
The venue for the Wednesday dinner meeting was supposed to be Kapil Sibal's official residence but was later shifted to Ghulam Nabi Azad's place. Sources say this was an indication that while the so-called Group of 23 rebels, or G23, was united and wanted to put pressure on the Congress, it didn't support the demand that the party must move ahead without the Gandhis.
Punjab MPs told Congress president Sonia Gandhi that public comments by former state unit chiefs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar “hurt" the party during the assembly elections. Gandhi held a meeting with the Punjab MPs on Wednesday to take stock of the party’s humiliating loss to the Aam Aadmi Party in the state.
A day before on Tuesday, Gandhi had asked the unit chiefs of five states to hand in their resignations over the poll debacle. Following this, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, too, resigned from his post earlier in the day.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has zeroed in on the name of N Biren Singh as the next chief minister of Manipur, sources told News18 on Wednesday.
The poll battle for Manipur was tough but, for Biren, the contest after the results came out on March 10 was not easy either. Though he had gone into the elections as the incumbent CM, there were other claimants for the post.
Despite securing a majority in four states in the recent assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is understood to have delayed the announcement and oath-taking of its chief ministers due to the period ahead of Holi that is considered inauspicious.
The party is expected to give the go-ahead for the swearing-in of CMs in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur after the end of this duration.
After facing the party's worst-ever performance in recently concluded Punjab assembly polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday faced a major rebellion when its senior leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka ditched the party and announced to form a separate outfit.
After a meeting over the poll debacle in five states on Wednesday, the group of 23 leaders of the Congress said the only way forward for the party was to adopt a model of "collective and inclusive leadership and decision making". The meeting took place a day after party president Sonia Gandhi asked Congress chiefs of five states to step down and take responsibility for the party's poor performance in the assembly elections. But dissenting voices within the grand old party have been growing stronger since the Congress Working Committee met and chose to retain its faith in Sonia Gandhi as the party president.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his outfit scored a moral victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as it is “expanding" while the BJP has “shrunk", apparently referring to the number of seats bagged by his party. The BJP combine got 273 seats while the SP-led alliance bagged 125 seats in the elections.
Following Congress’ poll debacle in five states, as well as a row and accountability over leadership, senior Congress leader and member of the dissident “G-23" group of leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday at 10 Janpath. ANI has quoted sources as saying that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend today’s meeting. Azad’s meeting with the Gandhis is significant because G-23 leaders are dissatisfied with the Congress leadership’s working style.
The G23 leaders have been at the forefront of registering their dissent and demanding an organisational overhaul. The group also invited new members whom they felt wanted to voice their concerns. Among them were Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, senior leader Manishankar Aiyer and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, all of whom attended the meeting and were signatories to the final statement after the meeting.
The meeting took place at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in Delhi, following which the G23 released a statement. Leaders present at the meeting were Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Shankar Singh Vaghela, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, PJ Kurian, Sandeep Dixit, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, MA Khan and Vivek Tankha.
According to the statement, the G23 met to deliberate on the “demoralising” outcome of the assembly elections and the “constant exodus” of leaders and workers. The statement read, “We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.”
The G23, in their statement, also hinted that the Congress should “initiate dialogue” with non-BJP parties to fight the BJP in the 2024 elections. “In order to oppose the BJP it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024,” the statement further read.
