Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad to Discuss G-23 Proposal With Sonia Today; Akhilesh Claims 'Moral Win' Over BJP

The free ration scheme for 15 crore people of economically weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh may be extended till 2024, the year when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held.

However, a final decision in this regard is expected soon from the government. It was being said that the free ration scheme was one of the major factors that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The free ration scheme for the economically weaker sections was started in the state by Yogi Adityanath government during the corona pandemic period. The scheme was supposed to last till November 2021.