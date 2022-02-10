Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh kicked off today with voting beginning for phase one of the seven-phase election which will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls. Read More
These elections are no ordinary elections but are associated with development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh: Shrikant Sharma, BJP candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing to citizens to come and vote as the phase-I of UP elections kicks off, said “Your one vote can shape bright future of Uttar Pradesh".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after the beginning of the first phase of UP elections, asked voters to come out and vote and ‘free the country from all fear’.
BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the UP elections will show whether the voters choose sorrow or development for the next five years. “BSP is a movement of social change and economic emancipation, whose goal is to liberate the poor, laborers, farmers, small traders and other toiling society from the helpless and slave life and make them proper partners in power," she said on Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to vote along with Covid-19 protocol as the first phase of the UP elections kicks off. The PM has asked people to ‘vote first, have refreshments (food) later’.
It’s D-Day for parties in Uttar Pradesh as India’s most populous state votes in phase 1 of the seven-phase assembly elections, touted as a direct fight between the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state and the SP-RLD combine represented by Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary. There are nearly 615 candidates in the fray for the 58 constituencies going to the polls on Thursday. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 53 of the aforesaid 58 seats spread over 11 districts in western UP. As this is a region dominated by Jats, RLD is perceived as a key player in this phase. READ MORE
News18 travelled through the 13 districts in the belt last week, 85% of which were won by the BJP in 2017. While the SP-RLD alliance is harping on the discontent among people on issues such identity issue among Jats, the seemingly inactive BSP, too, is the BJP’s main challenger on some seats. READ MORE
Sugarcane, riots, exodus. These are just a few of the issues that will highlight the Phase-I of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which kicked off Thursday morning, with 58 seats up for grabs in Western UP. While the fate of several BJP heavyweights, including ministers, will be decided, the polls will also be a key test for the SP-RLD alliance and whether the parties manage to consolidate their traditional ‘vote banks’ in the areas. READ MORE
The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 10 will kick off the process of assembly elections in 5 states - UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Assembly elections in these states will be held between February 10 and March 7. Votes for all assembly elections will be counted on March 10.
Uttar Pradesh begins to vote in the first phase on February 10 on 58 seats across 11 districts — Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. READ HERE FOR STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the assembly elections with a full majority in all five poll-bound states- Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Manipur.
“I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP. We will win with an overwhelming majority and people in five states will give us an opportunity to serve them," Modi said in an interview to ANI. READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to voters to follow Covid-19 protocol as the phase-I of the assembly elections in the state kicks off. He asked people to reach polling booths in maximum numbers and exercise their right.
Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins, 58 seats going to the polls today; 623 candidates in fray.
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday asked people in Uttarakhand not to get carried away by tall promises being made by political parties and vote only on the basis of their report cards. “It is election time. Leaders of all hues will come and make promises galore. Don’t get taken in by what they say," Nadda said addressing a rally at Agastyamuni near Kedarnath. “Ask them to show their report cards and vote on that basis. BJP leaders give their report cards to you. Others don’t because they have no report cards to show," he said. Kedarnath has been given top priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief said and reminded the people of all that he has done for its reconstruction over the past five years. READ MORE
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 53 seats out of 58, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each, and the RLD had won one seat. The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Voting will be held using Covid-19 safety protocols and the guidelines as issued by the Election Commission from time to time. While voters are required to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitiser while voting, the election officials will also be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. Thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room. The election commission may reserve the last one hour of the polling for Covid-19 positive voters.
The BJP’s campaign in western UP revolves around the development plank by CM Yogi Adityanath and the double-engine government narrative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party has also tried to discredit the Samajwadi Party by putting the spotlight on issues of the past, including the alleged “exodus” of Hindus from Kairana before 2017 and 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Meanwhile, the SP-RLD combine have centred their campaigning on farmers’ issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.
Among the seats to watch out for are Kairana, Muzaffarnagar and Noida. Kairana, in the spotlight for the alleged exodus of Hindu families, has been a hot potato for all parties. The BJP leaders have alleged that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from Kairana due to threats during the Samajwadi Party rule before 2017. The party turned it into a significant poll plank, which was highlighted by Home Minister Amit Shah launching his poll campaign.
In the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, over 60 people lost their lives, and several were displaced. The riots created a gap between the much-celebrated ties between the Muslim and Jat communities. The BJP subsequently won the Jat farmers’ support significantly – in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 2017 UP Assembly polls, and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the 2020-21 farmer protests helped rekindle the Jat-Muslim ties.
In Noida, BJP’s UP vice-president Pankaj Singh will face a challenge from SP’s Sunil Choudhary, Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Pankaj Awana.
The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three agri laws in the national capital. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
