Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins With 58 West UP Seats Up for Grabs in Phase 1; Litmus Test for 9 Yogi Ministers

Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting Today: The key battle will play out between the ruling BJP led by CM Yogi Adityanath in the state and the SP-RLD alliance which seeks to capitalise on the combined strength of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary.

Updated: February 10, 2022, 08:35 IST
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh kicked off today with voting beginning for phase one of the seven-phase election which will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls. Read More

Feb 10, 2022 08:33 IST

UP Elections: No Ordinary Polls, Associated With Devt, Safety of Women: BJP's Shrikant Sharma

These elections are no ordinary elections but are associated with development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh: Shrikant Sharma, BJP candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency.

Feb 10, 2022 08:24 IST

UP Elections: Your Vote can Shape Bright Future of Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing to citizens to come and vote as the phase-I of UP elections kicks off, said “Your one vote can shape bright future of Uttar Pradesh".

Feb 10, 2022 08:14 IST

'Come Out, Vote, Free Country From Fear': Rahul Gandhi as UP Elections Kick Off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after the beginning of the first phase of UP elections, asked voters to come out and vote and ‘free the country from all fear’.

Feb 10, 2022 08:09 IST

UP Elections: BSP Leader Mayawati on 'Choice of Sorrow or Devt' for Next 5 Years

BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the UP elections will show whether the voters choose sorrow or development for the next five years. “BSP is a movement of social change and economic emancipation, whose goal is to liberate the poor, laborers, farmers, small traders and other toiling society from the helpless and slave life and make them proper partners in power," she said on Twitter

Feb 10, 2022 08:02 IST

UP Elections: Pehele Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan: PM Modi Asks People to Vote in Maximum Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to vote along with Covid-19 protocol as the first phase of the UP elections kicks off. The PM has asked people to ‘vote first, have refreshments (food) later’.

Feb 10, 2022 07:57 IST

UP Elections 2022: UP Minister and BJP Mathura Candidate Shrikant Sharma Offers Prayers at Govardhan Temple

Feb 10, 2022 07:54 IST

UP Elections 2022: SP City Agra Says Security Arrangements in Place

Feb 10, 2022 07:48 IST

UP Elections 2022: From Sangeet Som, Pankaj Singh to Baby Rani Maurya, Key Battles to Watch Out for Today

It’s D-Day for parties in Uttar Pradesh as India’s most populous state votes in phase 1 of the seven-phase assembly elections, touted as a direct fight between the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state and the SP-RLD combine represented by Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary. There are nearly 615 candidates in the fray for the 58 constituencies going to the polls on Thursday. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 53 of the aforesaid 58 seats spread over 11 districts in western UP. As this is a region dominated by Jats, RLD is perceived as a key player in this phase. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2022 07:43 IST

UP Elections 2022: Baby Rani Maurya 'Confident' People Will Vote for BJP

Feb 10, 2022 07:39 IST

UP Elections 2022: What will West UP Pick This Election – BJP’s Promise of Peace and Safety or SP’s Relief in Prices?

News18 travelled through the 13 districts in the belt last week, 85% of which were won by the BJP in 2017. While the SP-RLD alliance is harping on the discontent among people on issues such identity issue among Jats, the seemingly inactive BSP, too, is the BJP’s main challenger on some seats. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2022 07:38 IST

UP Elections Phase-I: All Covid Protocol Being Followed, Says Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY

Feb 10, 2022 07:33 IST

UP Elections: Sugarcane, Riots, Exodus to Decide Fate in Muzzafarnagar, Kairana | A Look at Key Constituencies

Sugarcane, riots, exodus. These are just a few of the issues that will highlight the Phase-I of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which kicked off Thursday morning, with 58 seats up for grabs in Western UP. While the fate of several BJP heavyweights, including ministers, will be decided, the polls will also be a key test for the SP-RLD alliance and whether the parties manage to consolidate their traditional ‘vote banks’ in the areas. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2022 07:27 IST

Assembly Elections 2022: Step-by-step Guide to Check Name in Voter List, Download Voter Slip Online

The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 10 will kick off the process of assembly elections in 5 states - UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Assembly elections in these states will be held between February 10 and March 7. Votes for all assembly elections will be counted on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh begins to vote in the first phase on February 10 on 58 seats across 11 districts — Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. READ HERE FOR STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

Feb 10, 2022 07:24 IST

UP Elections: Minister Atul Garg Casts Vote in Kavi Nagar

Feb 10, 2022 07:12 IST

Assembly Elections 2022: ‘Pro-Incumbency’ in All 5 Poll-bound States, PM Modi Confident of BJP’s ‘Overwhelming’ Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the assembly elections with a full majority in all five poll-bound states- Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Manipur.

“I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP. We will win with an overwhelming majority and people in five states will give us an opportunity to serve them," Modi said in an interview to ANI. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2022 07:09 IST

UP Elections 2022: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Calls for Covid Protocol as Voting Begins

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to voters to follow Covid-19 protocol as the phase-I of the assembly elections in the state kicks off. He asked people to reach polling booths in maximum numbers and exercise their right.

Feb 10, 2022 07:04 IST

UP Elections Phase-1 Voting Begins With 58 Seats Up for Grabs

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins, 58 seats going to the polls today; 623 candidates in fray.

Feb 10, 2022 06:57 IST

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP President Nadda Asks People to Vote on Basis of Report Card of Political Parties Not on Promises

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday asked people in Uttarakhand not to get carried away by tall promises being made by political parties and vote only on the basis of their report cards. “It is election time. Leaders of all hues will come and make promises galore. Don’t get taken in by what they say," Nadda said addressing a rally at Agastyamuni near Kedarnath. “Ask them to show their report cards and vote on that basis. BJP leaders give their report cards to you. Others don’t because they have no report cards to show," he said. Kedarnath has been given top priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief said and reminded the people of all that he has done for its reconstruction over the past five years. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2022 06:50 IST

UP Elections 2022: Preparations Underway for First Phase of Polling

UP Elections 2022: Congress Manifesto Promises Loan Waiver for Farmers, 20 Lakh Jobs

In its manifesto called 'Unnati Vidhan' released on Wednesday, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh has promised loan waiver for farmers, 20 lakh jobs for youth and free education from KG to PG for Dalits. Releasing the manifesto here, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the party had reached out to all sections of society before preparing the manifesto. • The manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan' comes after two other manifestos -- 'Mahila Vidhan' for women and 'Bharti Vidhan' for youth. • Talking about the main points, Priyanka said that when the Congress comes to power, it will waive off loans of farmers within ten days. She said that the MSP for wheat and paddy would be Rs 2,500 and Rs 400 for cane. • "Power bill will be halved and power dues will be waived off. We will give Rs 25,000 to families that have suffered due to Covid," she said. • For the youth, the Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs, including the 12 lakh vacancies in the government jobs. Women will get 40 per cent reservation in jobs. • In the health sector, treatment up to Rs ten lakh will be free. • For those affected by stray cattle, a compensation of Rs 3,000 will be given. A 'Go-dhan' scheme will be brought to deal with the problem and cow dung will be purchased at Rs 2 per kilogram.
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: ‘UP Govt Working Transparently’: PM Modi on SC-monitored Probe in Lakhimpur Kheri Case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is open to any kind of investigation into allegations that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son ran over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year. In an interview to ANI a day before the first day of voting in UP, Modi said the state government is “working transparently" on the issue. “The state government gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form and for whichever judge the SC wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently," he said. READ MORE
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: PM Modi Attacks ‘Dynastic Politics’, Raps Akhilesh Yadav for ‘Fake Socialism’ Day Before UP Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to ANI on Wednesday, elaborated on his “fake samajwadi" jibe, adding that “dynastic politics is the biggest threat to and biggest enemy of democracy". “If you listen to our [Bharatiya Janata Party] economic principles since the days of the Jan Sangh, we have faith in the people, on their capabilities, and the government policies should give them opportunities. We are making such policies that they get maximum opportunity. This is our view that the government has no business to do business. How does it connect with socialism? This is against socialism," he said. READ MORE
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: What Will Phase-I Bring to Congress?

For Congress, the only hope is on a few select seats in the region. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has campaigned on select seats in the region. Meanwhile, another factor of interest is about how the other OBC castes dominant in pockets of the region are going to behave; for example Gurjars in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. There is also a sizeable section of castes like Sani and Kashyaps in the region. The question remains on whether they be going to driven by the so-called Jat dominance. On the front of campaign issues, BJP has laid a big emphasis on law and order, Gunda raj and mafia raj under the SP rule, with a touch of minority appeasement. On the contrary, SP-RLD have attempted hard to down play communal polarization and have kept their campaign farmer-centric and around issues of price rise, and unemployment.
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: Will SP-RLD Ensure Jat-Muslim Solidarity?

The second major challenge to be witnessed in the UP elections Phase-I is whether the SP-RLD alliance can ensure its near total Jat-Muslim solidarity; whether it can implement the minimum possible division in Jat and Muslim votes. The BJP will also hope that there is a split in Muslim votes. On several seats, specially in districts of Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Bulandhshar, the BSP will hope to continue its hold on the core Jatav vote base and will also hope to attract the Muslim vote; as it has emerged in a clear triangular fight with BJP and SP-RLD. Any split in Muslim votes can be a clear advantage to the BJP. AIMIM chief Owaisi too had been very active in the region.
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: Will BJP Continue Its Hold Over 'Jat Land'? RLD-SP Alliance, Farmers' Protest May Pose Threat

In the region going to polls in Phase-I of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, often referred to as the 'Jat Land', the BJP is faced with the challenge of continuing with its hold. Over the past three elections (two general elections and one assembly election) the Jat polarisation in favour of the BJP has been phenomenal. This time around, following the farmers protest, and subsequent alliance of the RLD and the SP, this hold is increasingly under threat. Question remains on how much of the Jat vote can be preserved by the saffron party. Baghpat, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and a few constituencies in Agra and Meerut will be crucial with respect to the voting pattern of the Jats.
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: UP Votes Today for 58 Seats in Phase 1: Fate of 9 Ministers to be Sealed; Jat Belt in Focus

The fate of several BJP heavyweights, including ministers, will be decided when the battle for Uttar Pradesh begins today. The polling in the western part of the state is scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts. Electoral fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government will be decided by voters. The ministers are Srikant Sharma from Mathura, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Suresh Rana from Thana Bhawan, Kapildev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar and Sandeep Singh from Atrauli. Other ministers are Laxminarayan Chaudhary from Chhata, Anil Sharma from Shikarpur, G.S. Dharmesh from Agra Cantt. and Dinesh Khatik from Hastinapur. Click here for a detailed report on Phase-I of the UP elections
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: Phase-I of UP Polls Today; Litmus Test for 9 Ministers

The first phase of UP Elections 2022 will also be a litmus test for nine ministers in the Adityanath government: Srikant Sharma from Mathura, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Suresh Rana from Thana Bhawan, Kapildev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar, Sandeep Singh from Atrauli, Laxminarayan Chaudhary from Chhata, Anil Sharma from Shikarpur, GS Dharmesh from Agra Cantt and Dinesh Khatik from Hastinapur. Among the 11 districts which will see polls, elections will be held in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.
Feb 10, 2022 10:31 IST

UP Elections 2022: Battle for West UP Kicks Off Today With 58 Seats Up for Grabs in Phase 1

The high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh kicks off today with voting set to begin for phase one of the seven-phase election which will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls. Thursday's polls will see a key battle play out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance which seeks to capitalise on the combined strength of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary.

Thursday’s polls will see a key battle play out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance which seeks to capitalise on the combined strength of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary. It will also be a litmus test for nine ministers in the Adityanath government: Srikant Sharma from Mathura, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Suresh Rana from Thana Bhawan, Kapildev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar, Sandeep Singh from Atrauli, Laxminarayan Chaudhary from Chhata, Anil Sharma from Shikarpur, GS Dharmesh from Agra Cantt and Dinesh Khatik from Hastinapur. Among the 11 districts which will see polls, elections will be held in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 53 seats out of 58, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each, and the RLD had won one seat. The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Voting will be held using Covid-19 safety protocols and the guidelines as issued by the Election Commission from time to time. While voters are required to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitiser while voting, the election officials will also be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. Thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room. The election commission may reserve the last one hour of the polling for Covid-19 positive voters.

The BJP’s campaign in western UP revolves around the development plank by CM Yogi Adityanath and the double-engine government narrative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party has also tried to discredit the Samajwadi Party by putting the spotlight on issues of the past, including the alleged “exodus” of Hindus from Kairana before 2017 and 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Meanwhile, the SP-RLD combine have centred their campaigning on farmers’ issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.

Among the seats to watch out for are Kairana, Muzaffarnagar and Noida. Kairana, in the spotlight for the alleged exodus of Hindu families, has been a hot potato for all parties. The BJP leaders have alleged that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from Kairana due to threats during the Samajwadi Party rule before 2017. The party turned it into a significant poll plank, which was highlighted by Home Minister Amit Shah launching his poll campaign.

In the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, over 60 people lost their lives, and several were displaced. The riots created a gap between the much-celebrated ties between the Muslim and Jat communities. The BJP subsequently won the Jat farmers’ support significantly – in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 2017 UP Assembly polls, and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the 2020-21 farmer protests helped rekindle the Jat-Muslim ties.

In Noida, BJP’s UP vice-president Pankaj Singh will face a challenge from SP’s Sunil Choudhary, Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Pankaj Awana.

The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three agri laws in the national capital. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.