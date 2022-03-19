At 17°C, J&K's Gulmarg Reels Under Four-Fold Rise in Temperature; Bids Adieu to Snow

Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a temperature as high as 17 degrees celcius on Thursday causing early melting of snow.

The city renowned for its famous ski resorts and other tourist destinations has been witnessing an increase in temperature since the last week. In the last week, the maximum temperature in Kashmir went up by several degrees recording almost double than normal in the plains.

Srinagar recorded over 26 degrees against a normal of 14 degrees. Meanwhile, Kupwara on Thursday remained the hottest place in the Valley at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

As per finings, the above-normal temperatures were registered across many other cities on Wednesday. Jammu recorded the hottest day of the season at 35 degrees Celsius, nine notches above the normal for this part of the season while, Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine touched up to 32.6 degrees Celsius.

The cause behind such a change in temperature is being attributed to the dry weather conditions in the absence of showers.

Meanwhile, rain lashed the plains while light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the MeT department forecast the same weather to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Rain in the plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department told IANS.

