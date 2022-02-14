At 1,966, Maharashtra Logs in Lowest Single-Day Tally in Third Wave of Covid-19

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,966 fresh coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 fatalities due to the viral infection, the state health department said. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,43,416, the department said in a report. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 3,502 cases and 17 fatalities.

Generally, Maharashtra registers lesser COVID-19 cases on Mondays due to fewer tests. Less than 1 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state. With the detection of eight new cases of the Omicron variant- all from Mumbai- the number of such cases went up to 3,994. A total of 3,334 Omicron patients have been discharged so far following a negative RT PCR test report. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra increased to 76,61,077 after 11,408 patients were discharged on Monday, leaving the state with 36,447 active cases, the report stated.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Maharashtra now stands at 1.82 per cent. The case recovery rate is 97.66 per cent. The positivity rate is 2.17 per cent, as per the report. Currently, 3,48,408 people are in home quarantine and 815 people are in institutional quarantine in the state. With 90,479 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,65,27,895. The Pune region recorded 541 new cases, followed by Mumbai region (345), Nashik region (306), Nagpur region (288), Akola region (218) Aurangabad region (97), Kolhapur (93), and Latur region (78).

Of the 12 COVID-19 fatalities, the Pune region reported five deaths followed by three in the Latur region, two in the Mumbai region, and one each from Nagpur and Kolhapur regions. Aurangabad, Akola, and Nashik regions did not report any death due to COVID-19, the department said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7844915; fresh cases 1966; death toll 143416; recoveries 76,61,077; active cases 36,447, total tests 7,65,27,895.

