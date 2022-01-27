At 3.5L, Karnataka Pips Maha to Record Most Active Covid Cases, Andhra Sees Highest Jump in a Week

More than 50,000 active coronavirus cases in India are from 11 states, as per data provided by the union health ministry in its Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday. Data for state-wise active cases shows that Karnataka has surpassed Maharashtra as on January 27, as compared to last week when Maharashtra had the highest number of active cases in the country.

Karnataka now contributes to 16.25 per cent of the active caseload, registering an increase of 1.34 times over the past week as it recorded 3,57,939 cases on January 27. It had recorded 2,67,679 active cases seven days ago. Maharashtra, meanwhile, contributes to 13.74 per cent of the active caseload with 3,02,572 cases. It had recorded the highest number of active cases last week at 2,68,484.

Now, however, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are recording a high number of cases and increasing positivity rate. But Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal are reporting a decline in cases and positivity rate.

Advertisement

While 11 states are contributing to over 50,000 active cases, 14 states are responsible for 10,000 to 50,000 cases and 11 other states are contributing to fewer than 10,000 active cases.

The top 11 states contributing to over 50,000 active cases are: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

While Karnataka recorded a jump in cases to surpass Maharashtra this week, it was Andhra Pradesh that showed the highest jump in the number of active cases. The state’s cases increased 2.37 times from 44,945 last week to 1,06,318 cases as on January 27. It is contributing to 4.83 per cent active cases.

Maharashtra, which is second to Karnataka, still has a high number of active cases that increased 1.13 times from 2,68,484 to 3,02,572. It is contributing to 13.74 per cent active cases.

Advertisement

West Bengal, meanwhile, has showed the slowest growth in active cases. The state was among top five with highest active cases at 1,51,702 last week. Over the past week, however, it showed 0.44 times increase in active cases, which now stand at 67,369.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, however, continued to record a high number of active cases. Last week, too, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were among top five states with a high active caseload. This week, too, their position remains unchanged. Kerala surpassed Tamil Nadu in number of active cases at 3,01,269, while Tamil Nadu recorded 2,13,692 cases. In Kerala, active cases increased 1.78 times with a contribution of 13.68 per cent. Tamil Nadu recorded 1.25 times increase in cases and 9.70 per cent contribution.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh was another state that showed a high jump as active cases increased 1.64 times and stood at 72,224 with 3.28 per cent contribution. Gujarat, on the other hand, recorded 1,28,192 active cases with 5.82 per cent contribution. Rajasthan recorded a 1.26 times increase in active cases. The state reported 94,148 active cases with 4.27 per cent contribution.

Advertisement

States on the list which recorded a slow increase in active cases were Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Active cases in poll-bound UP increased 0.82 times with 80,342 cases and 3.65 per cent contribution. In Odisha, active cases increased 0.83 times and stood at 64,487 cases with 2.93 per cent contribution.

While there is an early indication of a plateau in certain geographies, the trend needs to be observed and required precautions need to be continued, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

It also said over 90 per cent active cases were under home isolation indicating mild to moderate clinical severity, while there is a clear trend in terms of fewer cases needing oxygen or ICU beds. Active case numbers and corresponding deaths are lower as compared to previous surges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.