At 3.82L, January Covid Caseload in Delhi More than Previous 8-month Record, Deaths Highest Since June

Delhi reported 3.82 lakh coronavirus cases in January, more than the cases recorded in the previous eight months combined, government data shows. The city also registered 758 deaths, highest since June 2021.

Between May and December 2021, the national capital recorded 2.98 lakh Covid-19 cases, as per data from the Delhi state health bulletin. Of these, 2.76 lakh cases were reported in May alone during the second wave of the pandemic fuelled by the Delta variant that caused large-scale deaths.

Advertisement

Throughout 2021, Delhi recorded 8.22 lakh cases, of which 4.86 lakh were in April 2021 alone when the second coronavirus wave peaked in the city. So, if April is excluded, the city recorded more cases in January this year than the entire last year.

The city also registered 758 deaths in January, highest since June 2021. The last time the city recorded more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths in a month was in June 2021, when 740 fatalities were reported.

The third wave of the coronavirus, said to be driven by the Omicron variant, peaked in January 2022 when the city surpassed second wave numbers. On January 13, Delhi reported 28,867 fresh Covid cases, pushing past the peak of 28,395 cases reported on April 20 last year during the Delta-driven wave. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline since.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 3,028 fresh cases and 27 related deaths. With this, the national capital’s case count increased to 18.35 lakh and the toll climbed to 25,919, the health bulletin said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.