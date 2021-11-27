At 30.2 %, Number of Liquor Addicts in Rural Areas Outnumber Their Urban Counterparts

Women in Odisha account for 4.9 percent of the total alcohol consumers in the state. Interestingly, women in the rural areas of the state outnumber their urban counterparts.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 report, recently released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India stated that the number of liquor addicts is increasing more rapidly in rural areas than in the urban areas of the state. The most startling revelation is that in rural areas, more women than men are getting addicted to spirits.

In urban areas, 22.7 percent of men belonging to the 15 and above age group are consuming liquor. Whereas, in rural areas, 30.2 percent of men belonging to the same age group have fallen victim to liquor addiction. And if the number of women addicts, particularly in rural pockets, is taken into consideration, it is a matter of great concern. While the women liquor addicts comprise 1.4 percent of the total consumers in urban areas, the share of their counterparts in rural areas is whooping 4.9 percent.

