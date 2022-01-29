At 33, Gujarat Sees Sharp Rise in Daily Covid-19 Deaths, Cases Fall Below 12,000 for First Time in 2 Weeks

For the first time in nearly the last two weeks, Gujarat on Saturday reported less than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases while 33 patients died, the highest during the third wave, the health department said.

With 11,974 new cases, the tally of infections mounted to 11,44,585 in the state and the death toll to 10,408. Gujarat had reported 10,150 cases on January 16 and 12,753 the day later.

At 8, Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of new COVID-19 fatalities, followed by Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar which recorded five deaths each. Vadodara saw three deaths due to COVID-19, Anand and Valsad two each.

Kheda, Jamnagar and Botad reported one death each. Gujarat's tally of active cases fell below one lakh to 98,021, the department said. With 21,655 patients being discharged in a single day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 10,36,156, it said.

Advertisement

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 4,066 cases during the day, followed by Vadodara with 2,257 cases, Rajkot 982, and Surat 871 cases, among others. With 2.13 lakh more people receiving COVID-19 vaccination doses, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 9.75 crore, the department said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 13 new cases and 33 recoveries. The tally of confirmed cases in the UT rose to 11,297 and recoveries to 11,185, leaving the UT with 108 active cases. It has reported four COVID-19 fatalities so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,44,585, new cases 11,974, death toll 10,408, discharged 10,36,156, active cases 98,021, people tested so far - figures not released.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.