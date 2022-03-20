PM Modi Tops Approval Ratings Among Global Leaders, Ahead of US, Australia, Japan Heads: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings were the highest among thirteen world leaders surveyed by US-based global leader approval tracker Morning Consult. The survey data is updated on a weekly basis. At 77 percent, PM Modi was ahead of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between plus or minus 1-3 percent. In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In the other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 3,000-5,000, as per the Morning Consult.

All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

As part of the survey, respondents were also asked whether they would say things in their country are going in the right direction or have gone off on the wrong track. In May 2021, only 53 percent of the respondents said the country was going in the right direction. On March 15, the number was up to 75 percent.

Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources.

