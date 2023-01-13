Home » News » India » Shirdi Accident: 10 Killed as Luxury Bus from Thane Collides with Truck; CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 5L

Shirdi Accident: 10 Killed as Luxury Bus from Thane Collides with Truck; CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 5L

Shirdi bus accident Chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 10:51 IST

Shirdi, India

The deceased, including seven women, were among the 45 passengers of the luxury bus that was on its way to Shirdi. (File photo/Shutterstock)
At least 10 people were killed on Friday in a collision between a bus and a truck near Pathare village on Nashik-Shirdi highway. The deceased, including seven women, were among the 45 passengers of the luxury bus that was on its way to Shirdi.

The Wavi police as saying that 17 others have suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial help of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

The government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured persons, a statement from his office said.

Police further said that the luxury bus had departed from Ambernath in Thane district and was carrying around 45 people to Shirdi. Senior police officers have rushed to the incident spot, while some officers reached the incident spot to streamline the vehicular traffic on the highway.

The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, officials said. As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man.

Shinde spoke to the Nashik divisional commissioner and asked him to shift the injured immediately to Nashik and Shirdi for treatment and also conduct an inquiry into the causes of the accident, it added.

Last month, a mother-son duo was killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle on Sinnar-Shirdi road. The incident occurred when the woman (70) and her son (36) were headed towards Wavi in Sinnar taluka.

The SUV rammed into their motorcycle from behind killing the duo on the spot, an official said. The deceased were residents of Panchvati area in Nashik city.

first published: January 13, 2023, 09:35 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 10:51 IST
