At Least 3 Killed, Several Injured in Blast at Firecracker Factory in Maharashtra's Solapur District

The fire took place at a factory at Barshi in the state's Solapur district

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 18:09 IST

Solapur, India

At least three people have died, police said. (Shutterstock)
At least three people were killed and several others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Solapur district on Sunday, police said.

The fire erupted at a unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, as per an official. “There was a blast inside the firecracker manufacturing unit, which led to the fire," he said.

“After being alerted, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation," he said.

The incident was reported merely hours after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Nashik district which killed one person and injured 14 others.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: January 01, 2023, 18:02 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 18:09 IST
