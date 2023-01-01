At Least 3 Killed, Several Injured in Blast at Firecracker Factory in Maharashtra's Solapur District

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Solapur district on Sunday, police said.

The fire erupted at a unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, as per an official. “There was a blast inside the firecracker manufacturing unit, which led to the fire," he said.

“After being alerted, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation," he said.

The incident was reported merely hours after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Nashik district which killed one person and injured 14 others.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here