At Rs 2.5 Lakh a Kilogram, This Assam Blend With Real Gold Flakes is Not Everyone’s Cup of Tea

All that shines is not gold. Sometimes, it could be tea. Like this specially crafted blend from Assam that contains 24 carat edible gold and sells for Rs 2.5 lakh a kilogram.

India’s only truly golden tea with 24 carat gold in it was introduced to the world on International Tea Day at Ranjit Baruah’s tea boutique. Named Swarna Panam, this blend contains fine petals of 24 carat edible gold and a rare Assam Black tea with honey notes, made from the finest tender leaves of the best tea clones handcrafted to perfection.

“Assam tea is famous and popular all over the world. We have to add some value to the product. Swarna Panam means the golden drink. It imbibes notes of jaggery and cocoa with dominant honey flavor, leaving a sweet aftertaste," said Ranjit Baruah, owner of Aromica Tea.

The tea comes in a ceramic white gold jar of 100 grams, a glass diffuser pot, a double wall glass cup and a bronze spoon neatly packed in a jet black box with golden inscription describing the contents. The box is priced at Rs 25,000.

“We have not thought of a kilogram, but that would come up to Rs 2.5 lakh. We have seen food with gold in Dubai priced exorbitantly, then why not tea. Luckily, we had buyers lining up even before the launch. We intend to launch Swarna Panam in Mumbai under the platform of Tea Coffee Association Mumbai and GALF (wellness aggregator firm)," Baruah added.

May 21 is celebrated as International Tea Day every year to raise awareness about safe working conditions of tea workers, fair trade and a sustainable environment to improve the production of tea.

The first International Tea Day was held in Delhi in 2005. It was in 2015 that the Indian government proposed to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to celebrate the day globally. The day is observed in May since it is during this month that tea production begins in most of the countries.

