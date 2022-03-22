At This Bastar Dhaba, Not Just Red Ant Chutney, Soup and Pickle Also in Equal Demand

Red ant chutney from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar is famous all over India. Red ant chutney (Chapada) is a staple of the Bastar tribal cuisine. Aside from red ant chutney, several traditional Bastar tribal foods draw visitors from all over the world. Observing the popularity of Chapada among tribals, a young guy from Chhattisgarh turned it into a source of income. Rajesh Yalam, a tribal youngster, owns a Bastariya cuisine dhaba and makes serious cash from ant licks. Rajesh’s Dhaba is located near Tiratum on the banks of Bijapur’s National Highway-63, which connects Jagdalpur to the Bastar divisional headquarters.

“Aamcho Bastar" Dhaba is run at Jagdalpur, Murkinar. Rajesh, a tribal, is the dhaba’s proprietor, and he is only 23 years old. Rajesh has established his name not just in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, but also throughout the country at such a young age. Rajesh is well-known for his world-famous red ant chutney and Bastariya delicacies. Rajesh’s Aamcho Bastar Dhaba is likely the only dhaba in the country that serves red ant chutney on the menu.

In addition to red ant chutney, soup, pickle, and badi are also produced in the Bastar area. Pickles and badi can be eaten at any time of year. People prepare it ahead of time and keep it in their houses, especially during the rainy season.

Recipe

Rajesh explains that just as Rakhiya Badi, Moong Badi, or Urad Badi, red ants Badi is formed by crushing it on cobwebs, kneading it with other ingredients, and then shaping it into balls. After that, it is dried in the sun.

Similarly, red ant pickle is made in the same way that mango pickle is. The Red ant soup sauce is made in the same way that tomato soup is. Normally, it is not commercialised, but it is created on-demand in the Dhaba.

What else does Aamcho Bastar Dhaba offer?

According to Rajesh, the Amcho Bastar Dhaba serves Bastar’s world-famous red ant chutney (champada), bamboo chicken, suksi, bhenda jhor, egg pudga, tikur ki sweets, mahua laddu, madiya perch, landa (rice wine), and season’s best. Mahua beverage and other Bastaria foods, as per Boda and Putu, may be eaten here. In an exhibit, Union ministers Renuka Singh and Arjun Munda sampled Mahua alcohol and red ant chutney produced by Rajesh.

