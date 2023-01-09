At This Unique Karnataka Care Centre, Elephants Can Shed Weight and Get Treated for Health Issues

Karnataka now has its first ever elephant care center at Kajikallahalli in Kolara, 55 kms from Bengaluru. Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, an NGO has joined hands with the forest department and set up this state of the art center where elephants which are destitute or have age-related health issues and other diseases are being treated.

At present, there are four female elephants being treated at this center – Durga, Anisha, Gowri and Janumani. They were shifted from Bengaluru, Tuticorn, Nanjanagud and Goa.

The four elephants are bathed twice daily and each has a customized meal plan as per the veterinerian’s recommendation. Ragi mudde with jeera and pepper, poha, dry coconut, paddy, green grass, fruits, and horse gram with other ingredients constitute their main diet. There is a kitchen set up to prepare the ragi balls alone.

V Yedukondalu, deputy conservator of forests, Kolar said, “Many temple elephants suffer from obesity and related ailments because of their bad diet. They are generally fed fruits and rice majorly and lack variety in meal. Also, they stand for long duration which results in multiple wounds and weakness in legs. Some even lead to osteoporosis or such bone related issues. The elephants not only receive food, treatment and care but also have a very good environment that will speed up their healing process."

Once they are cured and back to their active self, they will be sent back. The center is set up at a cost of 1.5 crore rupees. The maintenance cost of each elephant is Rs 2 lakh per month, said the officer.

