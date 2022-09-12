At UNHRC, India Calls for 'Justice, Dignity' for Ethnic Tamils, Voices Concern Over Lanka’s Lack of ‘Measurable Progress’

India on Monday voiced its concern about Sri Lanka’s lack of “measurable progress" over a political solution to the issue of minority Tamils at the UNHRC meet, urging its crisis-hit neighbour to fully implement the 13th Amendment and hold provincial council elections at the earliest. It said it had always pushed for “justice, peace, equality and dignity" of ethnic Tamils through a political settlement within the framework of a united Sri Lanka.

The 13th Amendment provides for devolution of power to the minority Tamil community in the island nation, which India wants to be implemented. It was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987, but the Sinhala majority hardliners of the ruling SLPP want a total abolition of the island’s provincial council system established back then.

The 51st session of the UNHRC is being held from September 12 to October 7 in Geneva. During the interactive dialogues on a report by the office of the UN commissioner for human rights promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka, the Indian diplomat said it had always believed in the responsibility of states for promotion and protection of human rights.

“India’s consistent view on peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka has been for a political settlement within the framework of an united Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamils of Sri Lanka," the Indian diplomat said.

According to the official, the current economic crisis and political upheaval in Sri Lanka has demonstrated limitations of a debt-driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living. “It is in Sri Lanka’s best interests to build the capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a prerequisite," the diplomat added.

The official said functioning of the provincial councils through early polls was necessary in this matter. “We, therefore, urge Sri Lanka to take immediate and credible action," the official added.

Reverse drift towards militarisation: UN

With regard to the its worst economic crisis in seven decades, a top UNHRC official said the country should improve human rights and strengthen institutions to tackle humanitarian challenges. Nada Al-Nashif, UN acting high commissioner for human rights, also urged member states and international financial institutions to support Sri Lanka as it dealt with starvation, fuel shortage, prolonged power cuts and restricted medicine supply.

Al-Nashif further said the Sri Lankan government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe should also end the use of security laws to arrest protesters.

In its latest report on the country released a few days ago, the UN Human Rights Office said Sri Lanka must immediately reverse its “drift towards militarisation" and prosecute those responsible for leading the country to its unprecedented economic crisis.

“The new government should immediately reverse the drift towards militarisation, end the reliance on draconian security laws and crackdowns on peaceful protest," the report stated. Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is in final negotiations for an International Monetary Fund bailout.

The financial crisis in the country sparked months of protests against the government over economic mismanagement, culminating in a massive crowd storming the residence of ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and chasing him from the country. His successor Ranil Wickremesinghe, however, has since taken a hard line against demonstrations, violently demolishing a protest camp in downtown Colombo and arresting leading activists.

The report also repeated longstanding calls for the prosecution of those responsible for atrocities during the decades-long civil war with the LTTE, which ended in May 2009. The country still lacked a credible domestic mechanism to investigate war crimes, the report stated but noted that alleged perpetrators were being processed under law.

Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry had said a week ago that it will oppose a new resolution on its human rights accountability, especially an external investigation mechanism, at the UNHRC session. Sabry said Sri Lanka was not agreeable to an external mechanism to probe human rights abuses as it will be a “violation of the Constitution".

A possible draft resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be presented on September 23, followed by a vote among the member states on the new draft resolution on October 6. The UN rights body since 2013 has adopted resolutions calling for rights accountability for war crimes blamed both on the government troops and the LTTE group that ran a violent campaign to create a separate state for the Tamil minority in the north and east regions.

Gotabaya had then ruthlessly ended the civil war with the death of its supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran in 2009. The former defence secretary, who stands accused of violating human rights, vehemently denies the charge. After the end of the war was declared, it was estimated that over 1,00,000 people had been killed and millions, mainly minority Tamils, displaced as refugees inside the country and abroad.

Sri Lanka has consistently opposed the idea of an external investigation. In a 2021 resolution, however, the UNHRC rejected the domestic mechanism proposed by the then Gotabaya-led government. The resolution was adopted with 22 votes for and 11 siding with Sri Lanka, including China. There were 14 abstentions, including by India.

(With agency inputs)

