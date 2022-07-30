'Ate Raw Bananas, Leaves; Stung by Insects': Lost in Jungle with Team for 17 Days, Assam Worker's Ordeal

For over seventeen days, Joinar Ali had endless trees ahead of him and a thick green canopy above. Wandering in the dense tropical jungles of Arunachal Pradesh along the India-China border, this contractual road-construction worker from Baksa in Assam and his teammates fed on banana trunks for survival.

“For two days we were without food. We were terribly weak and couldn’t walk any further. After two days, we chopped off plantain trunks and ate the inner core of the banana plant. As our health deteriorated further, we were forced to have raw bananas and any fruits or leaves that we thought edible. We could have been poisoned in any of our adventures. The whole jungle is filled with insects, which stung us wherever we went in search of a possible outlet in the unending forest. Torrential rains for days together made life in the jungle and our chances of survival hellish. We didn’t sleep for nights due to the rains. We had no clue as to where we were and how to get out of this. It was almost 17 days we were in the jungle till the locals found us and we were rescued," narrated Joinar Ali, one of the survivors of the 19 road-construction workers who lost their way in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh while trying to return home for Eid.

On July 29, a rescue team recovered two more people from the jungles of Arunachal, taking the total number of those rescued to six of the 19 lost. Kheluddin (27) and Samidu Sheikh (19) who hail from Kokrajhar of Assam are in critical condition due to extreme dehydration and starvation. Till now six bodies have been recovered in a decomposed state and 10 people walked out alive. Three are still missing from the 19-member team.

Advertisement

Search teams combed through the dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Kurung Kumey district and rescued eight of the 19 missing workers from Assam who fled a BRO road construction site on July 5 because of salary delays and lack of basic amenities at their camp. They lost their way and the body of one of the labourers was found in a river a few days ago.

Officials said the eight men were extremely emaciated and starving when they were found in the jungles. Five of them were critically ill. They were taken on an IAF helicopter to a hospital near Itanagar.

“They said they were starving and dehydrated. They lost their way in the deep gorges and dense jungles. They managed to survive by eating leaves and wild fruits. We have been told by the rescued workers that two of them had died and they had left behind the bodies. The search for the other missing workers is on," said Bengia Nighee, deputy commissioner, Kurung Kumey.

Advertisement

According to one of the survivors, the team of 19 workers, ignorant of the topography of the foreign land, set themselves on foot as the contractor who took them for the road-construction work denied them leave for Eid. After trekking the hostile terrain and dense jungle for two days, one of the members was mysteriously missing from the group. After four more difficult days, as the men moved ahead in search of a road, another member fell into a gorge. One died due to blood dysentery. The rest of the team left him on a stone after performing the janaja (last rites) and moved ahead.

A few days later, five more members left the main group, which now was depleted in numbers. They strayed in another direction. On the 17th day, when the remaining members of the team including Joinar lost all hope of reuniting with their families back in Assam, locals rescued seven of them. All were in critical condition, famished, dehydrated, and infested.

Advertisement

All these workers were engaged in the construction of a road from Damin to Huri near the China border. The body of one of the deceased has been recovered. The workers say that three of them have lost their lives in the struggle to reach home for Eid.

A 25-member team of the State Disaster Response Force accompanied by the police and local volunteers has been conducting search operations for the remaining missing people in the Damin circle.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here