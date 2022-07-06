Athlete PT Usha, Musician Ilaiyaraaja, ‘Baahubali’ Writer Vijayendra Prasad: Know All 4 Nominated to Rajya Sabha

Prominent personalities such as legendary athlete PT Usha, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, filmmaker V Vijayendra Prasad and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were on Wednesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha. All these four nominated members have had illustrious careers in their respective fields and received national and global recognition for their contributions.

Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all of them in separate tweets and praised them for their contributions in their respective fields.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Usha, Prasad, Heggade, and Ilaiyaraaja on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. “I am confident that your esteemed presence will further enrich our parliamentary tradition and you will leave no stone unturned in realising PM @narendramodi Ji’s resolve of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP national president JP Nadda tweeted, “Their service to the nation across the years is a source of great pride. My best wishes to them."

The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category.

Here is all about these four nominated members of Upper House of Parliament:

PT Usha

PT Usha is one of India’s most legendary sportspersons who has set and broken many national and Asian records. Born in a small village in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, she has been a role model for young girls who have aspired for a career in sports, especially in track and field events.

Advertisement

PT Usha, popularly known as ‘Payyoli Express’, has represented India and won medals at several international events such as the World Junior Invitational Meet, Asian Championships, and Asian Games.

In the 1984 Olympics, she missed winning India’s first medal in track and field by a narrow margin of 1/100 second and stood fourth in women’s 400M hurdles. She is a recipient of the Arjuna award and the Padma Shri.

Ilaiyaraaja

Advertisement

Considered modern India’s one of the greatest musicians, Ilaiyaraaja – in a career spanning more than five decades – has composed over 7,000 songs for more than 1,000 movies and performed in over 20,000 concerts internationally.

A Dalit born in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, Ilaiyaraaja faced immense hardships and caste discrimination. But hurdles didn’t deter him at any point of his career as he went from strength to strength to immerge as the country’s one of the most iconic musicians.

Advertisement

His musical prowess was honoured with a Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2018. He is also a recipient of Padma Bhushan. Ilaiyaraaja is also a five-time national award winner.

Veerendra Heggade

Advertisement

Since the age of 20, Veerendra Heggade has served as the administrator of the Dharmasthala temple located in Karnataka. He has been a devoted philanthropist for more than five decades and has led various transformative initiatives for rural development and promotion of self-employment.

Seventy-three-years-old Heggade, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, established the Rural Development and Self-Employment Training Institute (RDSETI) to provide awareness about self-employment opportunities and train rural youth. The Centre replicated this successful model and established Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) across the country.

He has also conceptualised the Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, an initiative for inclusive rural development and self-employment in Karnataka. Currently, the project has more than 6 lakh SHGs and over 49 lakh members. He also heads the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust, which provides quality and affordable education through more than 25 schools and colleges.

Apart from these, Heggade has led numerous initiatives for providing access to quality healthcare, social welfare, and preserving our cultural heritage.

V Vijayendra Prasad

Born in Andhra Pradesh’s Kovvur district, Vijayendra Prasad is one of the country’s leading screenwriters and film directors. He is known for many prominent Telugu and Hindi movies, including some of the highest-grossing films such as RRR, the Baahubali series, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Some of the movies he wrote have transcended sharp regional boundaries and become blockbusters across the country, a rare achievement. Prasad has won numerous awards for story writing, including the Filmfare Award for best story in 2016 for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His son SS Rajamouli is one of the most famous film directors in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.