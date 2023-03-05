Atiq Ahmad's Minor Sons Held For 'Roaming' Around in UP's Prayagraj

Two minor sons of mafia-turned-politician MP Atiq Ahmad have been arrested and sent to a juvenile home at Khuldabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district.

This information was given by a police official to a local court in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Earlier, on March 2, the police department had denied having custody of the former MP’s two minor sons — Aizan Ahmad and Abaan Ahmad.

In his report to the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhoomanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya, said that since both sons of Atiq were found ‘roaming’ about in the Chakia locality of Prayagraj and, as they were minors, they were sent to the juvenile home on March 2.

The CJM while taking the police report on record has fixed March 6 for the next hearing of the case.

Earlier, Atiq’s wife, Shaista Parveen, in her application before the court of CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam had alleged that her two sons were picked up by the police for questioning on February 24 after the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Atiq, his wife Shaista and brother Ashraf have been named as accused in the murder case.

Shaista, in her application, had also alleged that her two sons’ whereabouts are not known since February 24.

Besides, no information regarding her sons was being provided by the policemen belonging to Dhoomanganj police station, she had said.

She had requested the CJM to ask for a report from the Dhoomanganj police.

Acting on this application, the CJM Prayagraj had on February 28, 2023, sought report from Dhoomanganj police of Prayagraj in response to the application moved by Shaista, seeking safe release of her two sons from the custody of the police.

Former MP Atiq Ahmad has five sons. Two of them, Umar Ahmad and Ali Ahmad, are in different jails of the state in connection with different cases. The other three include Asad, Aizan Ahmad and Abaan Ahmad.

The name of Asad was among the three that were added on Friday to the FIR registered in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

Meanwhile, the police released Atiq’s younger brother and former MLA Ashraf’s wife Ruby and daughter after questioning. They were handed over to their lawyer after submission of personal bond.

